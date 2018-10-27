Compact holding with tourism potential guided at €550,000

South View Farm at Tullyweel, Kilmainhamwood in Co Meath is a dormer bungalow set on 20.8ac and comes with a comprehensive modern cattle yard. In a sale handled by Quillsen the place is on the private treaty market with a guide price of €550,000.

Located on the Kingscourt to Kells road the holding is 3.8km from Kilmainhamwood, 4.8km from Kingscourt and 19km from Kells.

The house is a modern dormer residence extending to 2,660 sq ft built in the last two years and completed to the highest specification. The accommodation includes an entrance hall, a living room with a solid fuel stove and double-glazed panel doors leading to the spacious kitchen/dining room.

Double glazed panel doors lead to the south facing sunroom and other spaces on the ground floor include a fully equipped utility, a guest WC an ensuite bedroom along with a room that could be used as an office or a bedroom.

Upstairs is a master bedroom with ensuite facilities, a second ensuite bedroom, a double bedroom and a family bathroom.

Out of doors a wide range of buildings includes a garage with an electric roller door and a machinery shed, also with an electric roller door. In an older section of the yard there is a three-roomed cottage with an extension that is in good structural condition along with a number of traditional stone buildings.

Farm accommodation also includes top-class facilities centred around a five-bay slatted shed with a creep area and feeding passage.

Cattle handling facilities with a cattle crush and a calving gate are set on a concrete yard to the rear.