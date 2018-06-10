Farm Ireland
Compact classic - early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac with €1.3m guide

Milford House in Carlow was once the centrepiece of a 2,000ac estate

The early 19th-century house on 50ac is located eight miles from Carlow town
Jim O’Brien

Milford House at Milford in Co Carlow is an early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac located 8km south of Carlow town. The historic house and its lands are currently on the market with a guide price of €1.375m.

Built in 1820 by the Alexander family, the property has been in their ownership since. Originally millers, they came to own a 2,000ac estate but remained milling and innovating in the area for generations.

One of the earliest hydro-electric dynamos installed in the mills supplied the town of Carlow with electricity in the 1890s.

According to selling agent Paddy Jordan, in the mid-19th century Milford Mills was the largest flour mills in Ireland and remained a major employer in the area right up to the 20th century.

The property is located 8km from Carlow and 2km from Junction 6 on the M9.

The house is an attractive two-storey dwelling with a single storey wing to the left hand side. The bright entrance hall gives way to the magnificent library, with dual aspect, centred around a very fine fireplace and decorated with ornate plasterwork.

The drawing room is connected to the library and the dining room making for ideal entertaining space.

The ground floor also contains the kitchen with an Aga cooker along with a breakfast room, a TV room, two bedrooms, a cloakroom with a WC, hand basin and shower.

A superb staircase leads to the first return where the family bathroom is located while further upstairs are five bedrooms and four bathrooms.

The lower ground floor includes the original kitchen along with an office, a pantry and a tack room along with a range of useful spaces.

Out of doors, the stud yard includes 25 stables and a groom's house with its own independent access.

 One of the loveliest features of the property is a 2ac walled garden with a brook running through it and containing a late Victorian three-bay greenhouse.

Other accommodation includes a gate lodge at the entrance and a gardener's cottage with independent access.

The 50ac of land is top quality Carlow ground laid out in paddocks and parkland, sheltered by some lovely stands of trees and bisected by a long avenue leading to the house. Currently in permanent pasture the land is suitable for any farming purpose.

The property is for sale by private treaty and jointly handled by Knight Frank and Jordan Auctioneers.

