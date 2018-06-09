Compact classic - early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac

Milford House at Milford in Co Carlow is an early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac located 8km south of Carlow town. The historic house and its lands are currently on the market with a guide price of €1.375m.

Built in 1820 by the Alexander family, the property has been in their ownership since. Originally millers, they came to own a 2,000ac estate but remained milling and innovating in the area for generations.

One of the earliest hydro-electric dynamos installed in the mills supplied the town of Carlow with electricity in the 1890s. According to selling agent Paddy Jordan, in the mid-19th century Milford Mills was the largest flour mills in Ireland and remained a major employer in the area right up to the 20th century.

The property is located 8km from Carlow and 2km from Junction 6 on the M9. The house is an attractive two-storey dwelling with a single storey wing to the left hand side. The bright entrance hall gives way to the magnificent library, with dual aspect, centred around a very fine fireplace and decorated with ornate plasterwork.