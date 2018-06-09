Compact classic - early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac
Milford House in Carlow was once the centrepiece of a 2,000ac estate
Milford House at Milford in Co Carlow is an early 19th-century Georgian house on 50ac located 8km south of Carlow town. The historic house and its lands are currently on the market with a guide price of €1.375m.
Built in 1820 by the Alexander family, the property has been in their ownership since. Originally millers, they came to own a 2,000ac estate but remained milling and innovating in the area for generations.
One of the earliest hydro-electric dynamos installed in the mills supplied the town of Carlow with electricity in the 1890s.
According to selling agent Paddy Jordan, in the mid-19th century Milford Mills was the largest flour mills in Ireland and remained a major employer in the area right up to the 20th century.
The property is located 8km from Carlow and 2km from Junction 6 on the M9.
The house is an attractive two-storey dwelling with a single storey wing to the left hand side. The bright entrance hall gives way to the magnificent library, with dual aspect, centred around a very fine fireplace and decorated with ornate plasterwork.
The drawing room is connected to the library and the dining room making for ideal entertaining space.
The ground floor also contains the kitchen with an Aga cooker along with a breakfast room, a TV room, two bedrooms, a cloakroom with a WC, hand basin and shower.