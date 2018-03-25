Compact 62ac Meath farm guided at €600,000
A fine 62ac block of land with a derelict residence at Kilglynn, Kilcock in Co Meath is coming for auction with a guide price of €600,000 or just under €10,000/ac.
Located 2km from Kilcock, 8km from Summerhill and 8km from Maynooth the farm is described by Phillip Byrne of Coonans, Maynooth as a superb parcel of land.
Laid out in manageable divisions fenced with whitethorn hedgerow the free-draining ground is in old pasture with decent road frontage.
It was well-maintained over the last few years, is in good heart and suitable for any farming purpose.
A private entrance leads to the house, which is derelict but fully intact with the roof still in place and all the walls solid.
Extending to 1,500 square feet the two-storey dwelling could be made into a fine residence, but the project would require substantial investment.
Adjacent to the house is the yard, made up of dated but useful buildings that include a haybarn with double lean-to and a silage pit.
The holding could make a nice standalone hobby farm or a very fine addition to a current enterprise. Given its location in horsey country, Philip Byrne does not rule out active equestrian interest in the holding.