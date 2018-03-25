Farm Ireland
Compact 62ac Meath farm guided at €600,000

The 62ac holding is located 2km from Kilcock and 8km from Maynooth
Jim O'Brien

A fine 62ac block of land with a derelict residence at Kilglynn, Kilcock in Co Meath is coming for auction with a guide price of €600,000 or just under €10,000/ac.

Located 2km from Kilcock, 8km from Summerhill and 8km from Maynooth the farm is described by Phillip Byrne of Coonans, Maynooth as a superb parcel of land.

Laid out in manageable divisions fenced with whitethorn hedgerow the free-draining ground is in old pasture with decent road frontage.

It was well-maintained over the last few years, is in good heart and suitable for any farming purpose.

A private entrance leads to the house, which is derelict but fully intact with the roof still in place and all the walls solid.

Extending to 1,500 square feet the two-storey dwelling could be made into a fine residence, but the project would require substantial investment.

Image: Coonans
Image: Coonans

Adjacent to the house is the yard, made up of dated but useful buildings that include a haybarn with double lean-to and a silage pit.

The holding could make a nice standalone hobby farm or a very fine addition to a current enterprise. Given its location in horsey country, Philip Byrne does not rule out active equestrian interest in the holding.

It comes to auction at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth at 3pm on Thursday, April 19.

ENFIELD LAND SALE

On the private treaty front Coonans are bringing to market a 17.5ac parcel of ground at Ballycarn, Enfield, Co. Meath. The sale is guided at €250,000

The lands are 1km from Enfield and located just off the M4 motorway; 45 minutes from Dublin city and 20 minutes from Maynooth.

With an entrance onto the R148 Enfield to Kilcock road the property has good road frontage and, according to the auctioneer, would make for a superb site subject to the necessary planning permission.

The lands consist of good quality free draining ground currently in pasture and laid out in two nice divisions surrounded by mature hedgerow. The farm is suited to a range of possible uses and ideal for any agricultural or equestrian use.

Indo Farming

