Property in the greater Dublin area and in the counties bordering the capital continues to make good money.

Commuter belt land at €50,000 per acre to set a bar for Leinster land in 2019

Coonans of Maynooth are bringing a 39ac parcel of ground with a guide price of €50,000/ac.

Located at Hilltown, Dunboyne in Co Meath, the lands have frontage along the Clonee to Lucan roadway, 3km from Lucan and 2km from Clonee.

Close by are Ongar and Blanchardstown, with the M50 just a 10-minute drive away.

They are also close to the train stations of Hansfield and Dunboyne.

Currently zoned for agricultural use, the level, free-draining ground is suitable for any type of farming, from tillage to bloodstock.

According to Philip Byrne of Coonans, the place has been farmed to a very high standard over the past number of years.

Being offered by private treaty as one holding, the auctioneers say that future development potential, thanks to the strategic location, cannot be discounted.