Christmas crackers - two successful farm auctions in Meath

The 2018 property season ended on a solid note with the sale of two farms at auction in Meath

The 2018 property season ended on a solid note with the sale of two farms at auction in Meath

Santa Claus came early to the Raymond Potterton auction rooms when its last auctions of the year saw Raymond and Stephen Barry sell two farms located in Meath.

A 104ac residential holding at Gehanstown, 5km from Delvin and 15km from Kells, sold as an entire under the hammer, making €835,000, while a 30ac residential farm at Newhaggard near Trim sold in lots and made a total of €400,000.

With extensive road frontage on to a public road and public cul-de-sac, the farm at Gehanstown is laid out in a series of large undulating fields, a place that was farmed extensively by the owner.

The 30ac residential farm at Newhaggard on the banks of the Boyne near Trim, Co Meath sold in lots to make a total of €400,000

While the hedges could do with attention and the soil in need of fertiliser, the land is sound. Aside from a lower portion with rushes, it is good dry ground. The house and main yard are located at the end of the cul-de-sac, while other farming facilities include a relatively modern three-column lean-to style building located on a small yard at the centre of the land.

The main yard is made up of a four-column round roofed shed, some cattle-handling facilities and a number of old stone sheds.

The one-bedroom cottage dwelling is in need of complete refurbishment.

At auction, the house and main yard on 7ac attracted two bidders and, having opened at €40,000, was bid to €58,000 where it held.