Check out the 341ac Wicklow estate with Jonathan Swift connections that’s on the market for €4.5 to €5m

Period elegance: Fortgranite House was built in the 1720s, remodelled in the 1870s, upgraded in 1969 and now needs total renovation and upgrading

One of the most extensive farms to come on the market of late is a 341ac tillage and dairy farm with a period house, a modern farmyard and a range of additional habitable accommodation near Baltinglass in Co Wicklow.

The sale of Fortgranite House and lands is being handled by Joe Kinsella of Kinsella Auctioneers and is guided at €4.5m to €5m.

For centuries the property was in the ownership of the Dennis family, direct descendants of Gulliver’s Travels author Jonathan Swift.

Meade Dennis started the dairy business at Fortgranite in the 1950s and his son Piers took over in the ’60s. In 2019 it changed hands and has been leased since.

The land is laid out in 20 divisions and described as “top-class ground in good heart” with dairy infrastructure that produced milk for about 60 years.

It was farmed for tillage and grass in the last number of years

A 285ac block with the residence and the yards forms the main core of the property. About 100ac produced beet, barley and maize, with 100ac in permanent pasture, while 85ac is in parkland and meadows.

A local road bisects the property, leaving 45ac separated from the rest, of which 25ac was in beet and 20ac in grass.

According to Joe Kinsella, the place has been well farmed.

A good internal roadway gives access to much of the land, while the infrastructure in the yard is modern and operational.

It includes 220 cubicles with slatted units, a milking parlour with an 18-unit capacity, automatic feeders and a 8,800-litre bulk tank.

Other facilities include open silage pits, two silos, slurry tanks, haybarns, a cattle crush and a holding yard.

There is also a plant room, an office and a workshop.

A wide range of stone-cut granite farm buildings are laid out in traditional courtyards and include nine loose boxes and a variety of storage spaces.

Fortgranite House extending to 11,803 sq. ft was built in 1720s, remodelled in 1870s, upgraded in 1969 and now needs total renovation and upgrading.

The estate is largely walled and entered through a regency gate lodge, designed to replicate the original family crest.

The main house is an 11-bedroom Georgian building. The three-storey over-basement residence has a drawing room and a morning room along with a dining room, library, breakfast room, kitchen, back hall, an inner hall, a pantry and a cloakroom.

On the first floor, there are six principal bedrooms and two bathrooms with fine views over the parkland and gardens.

A further four bedrooms and two bathrooms are to the rear of the house.

Other houses on the property include ‘Doyle’s Lodge’ with a sitting room, kitchen, bedroom and a bathroom; ‘Lennon’s Lodge is a one-bedroom residence, while the steward’s house has three bedrooms. ‘The Herder’s Cottage’ is a two-bedroom dwelling.

The house is surrounded by mature gardens, incorporating a lake with an island, a former tennis court and a wide collection of trees recorded in the Tree Council’s Tree register of Ireland.

According to Mr Kinsella, while it is the preference of the owners to sell the estate in its entirety, the vendor is willing to sell in lots if options show themselves.