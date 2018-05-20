Carlow cracker - A top class farm is on the market for €800,000 in the heart of Carlow
Last week I visited a charming 65ac residential farm with a wide range of farm buildings on the Carlow side of the border with Kilkenny. The roadside holding is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.
My journey took me across the country through Kilkenny, into Carlow and the lovely Bagenalstown.
The area I was headed for is known as Slyguff, which appears to come from 'Slí Dhubh' or 'black road'.
About 4kms from the town of Lord Bagenal and 9kms before Borris I arrived at my destination. A long avenue past a field of deep green corn to the left and fields of pasture to the right led to Slyguff Lodge, a beautiful Victorian house surrounded by equally lovely gardens.
The owner welcomed me but suggested I stay in the car until the dog that was straining on its leash was locked safely away.
I was more than happy to oblige as the animal wasn't in the least enamoured by my presence.
Despite his objections I was still able to view the land, which is the best of Carlow ground; level, free draining, fertile, well-minded and in great heart.
Laid out in up to nine fields it is divided almost half and half between tillage and grass.