Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 20 May 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Carlow cracker - A top class farm is on the market for €800,000 in the heart of Carlow

The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing
The 65ac is in one block and laid out in nine fields, divided between tillage and grazing
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Last week I visited a charming 65ac residential farm with a wide range of farm buildings on the Carlow side of the border with Kilkenny. The roadside holding is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €800,000.

My journey took me across the country through Kilkenny, into Carlow and the lovely Bagenalstown.

The area I was headed for is known as Slyguff, which appears to come from 'Slí Dhubh' or 'black road'.

About 4kms from the town of Lord Bagenal and 9kms before Borris I arrived at my destination. A long avenue past a field of deep green corn to the left and fields of pasture to the right led to Slyguff Lodge, a beautiful Victorian house surrounded by equally lovely gardens.

The house is of Victorian vintage and is in good condition with many of the original features intact
The house is of Victorian vintage and is in good condition with many of the original features intact

The owner welcomed me but suggested I stay in the car until the dog that was straining on its leash was locked safely away.

I was more than happy to oblige as the animal wasn't in the least enamoured by my presence.

Despite his objections I was still able to view the land, which is the best of Carlow ground; level, free draining, fertile, well-minded and in great heart.

Laid out in up to nine fields it is divided almost half and half between tillage and grass.

Also Read

The main avenue is like a central roadway that runs through the farm with a branch to the house and another to the yards all of which are located at the centre of the holding.

There is plenty of frontage on to the Borris to Bagenalstown road where a second entrance leads to a roadway running along the Bagenalstown side of the land and serving the farmyard.

Courtyard

The house is of Victorian vintage currently lived in and in good condition retaining many of its original features. To the front is a large well-kept garden with specimen trees and an array of shrubs on a manicured lawn area with a gravel path and driveway.

It has a series of fine interconnected reception rooms along with the kitchen to the front with plenty of daylight from three bay windows.

The rooms include a comfortable sitting room, an elegant dining room and a small cosy space that could be used as an office. The kitchen is centred around a fine four-door Aga.

Behind the kitchen is the utility room and beside that is a shower room with WC. The family bathroom is on the return of the stairs and upstairs proper there are four bedrooms.

The space to the rear of the house is in the form of a traditional courtyard with a wide range of buildings including a car garage, a carport, a three-column haybarn and storage sheds. A haggard to the side of the courtyard has a four-bay hayshed and a building used for kennelling.

An outer yard comprises a good four-column round roof shed with double lean-tos on set on a concrete yard with cattle handling facilities. The farm buildings are dated but in good order and useful to any prospective buyer.

Matthew Conry of selling agents REA Dawsons, Tullow says the place will be sold as an entire when it comes to auction.

Equestrian unit

"It is within striking distance of Kilkenny and Carlow and a few minutes for the M9. It would be a magnificent hobby farm or a fine equestrian unit," he agreed that it would also make a fine base from which to build a larger enterprise.

The property will be sold by public auction at The Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow at 3pm on Thursday, May 31.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

The 68ac holding is located near Bruff in Limerick.

Tidy holdings hit the market in heart of dairying country
The farm is located 6km from Edenderry, 9km from Carbury and 11km from Kinnegad. Pictures: Wilsons Auctions

Former 135ac dairy farm hits the market in Offaly
The property is situated over 6km from Tipperary town and less than 1.6km off the main Tipperary-Limerick road.

Tipperary dairy holding sells for €11,500/ac at auction
The farm is in a prime location.

See the 183-acre Dublin farm with a €9m price guide (it's got more than...
The 15.3ac farm at Derry, Rathcabbin, north Tipperary

Tidy residential farm in Tipperary guided at €475,000
Ballycroy National Park - the farm is located beside the park.

'Very unusual' 400 acre farm in Mayo for sale - fencing is subject to...
The farmhouse on 6.1ac at Bonagrew Little, Brittas, Co Wicklow sold for €340,000 under the hammer.

Sunny southeast sees battles royal for properties in Wexford, Wicklow


Top Stories

Thomas Reid's story has been retold in a new feature documentary by Feargal Ward called 'The Lonely Battle Of Thomas Reid'

'This is not a site, it's a farm' - The farmer who took on the State and won...
Mark Browne

'Every day of bad weather reduces our crop margins'
'The incidence of tax arising on farm transfers or inheritances is very low'

The limits of agricultural relief - How not to get hit with a massive...
CCTV installation and usage must comply with data protection legislation

Calls for rethink of CCTV scheme as funds go unused
Blackstairs Mountains' farmers Thomas Mc Carthy, Larry Farrell, Peter Rose, Martin Shannon. Photo Roger Jones.

Mountain rescue - how hill farmers are fighting to preserve their way of life

Department under pressure to make payments on time with applications...
Photo: Robert Jones

Extension to slurry spreading deadline on derogation farms