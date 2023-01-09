Bumper €25,700/ac paid for 14ac Wexford parcel

The year finished with a flourish for Wexford auctioneer David Quinn when he sold a 14ac parcel of ground at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin near Enniscorthy for €25,700/ac.

The property is described as the best of ground and suitable for a range of farming enterprises.

Initially it was offered in three lots — 1ac, 3.3ac and 9.7ac with a derelict house and yard — but as the auction progressed it was clear the interest was in the entire.

Bidding on the 1ac piece opened at €5,000 and quickly rose to €11,000 where it was held.

The 9.7ac parcel opened at €80,000 and got to €130,000 after initial bidding.

When the 3.3ac portion was offered it started at €30,000 and finished at €60,000 after the first round of bidding.

It would take a bid in excess of €201,000 on the entire for it to remain in contention.

Originally offered in three lots, the 14ac piece sold for more than double its guide at €360,000 or €25,700 /ac.

The punters did not disappoint and bids of €221,000, €231,000, €236,000 and €241,000 put €40,000 worth of fresh air between the entire and the lots.

Mr Quinn held matters at €241,000 and revisited the lots before consulting with the vendor.

A new bidder brought the 1ac plot up to €13,000; the 9.7ac also attracted new interest and an additional €70,000 was added to bring it to €200,000. There were no further bids on the 3.3ac and the combined lots now stood at €273,000.

​Returning to the room, Mr Quinn re-opened bidding on the entire, which now needed to surpass €273,000.

It was soon clear that the entire would take beating when the price went from €283,000 to €308,000 “in the blink of an eye”.

Mr Quinn gave the lots another chance, but no ground was made up and he put the entire on the market at €308,000.

Three customers were locked in contention and stayed the course until the end of the auction.

Bidding continued past the €350,000 mark until the hammer ultimately fell at €360,000 or €25,700 /ac.

A local person with equestrian interests won the day.