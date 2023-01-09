Farming

Bumper €25,700/ac paid for 14ac Wexford parcel

25,700/ac for 14ac parcel in lively auction

Versatile: The 14ac parcel of ground at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin, Enniscorthy is described as suitable for any farming purpose.

Originally offered in three lots, the 14ac piece sold for more than double its guide at €360,000 or €25,700 /ac.

Jim O'Brien

The year finished with a flourish for Wexford auctioneer David Quinn when he sold a 14ac parcel of ground at Coolycarney, Ballindaggin near Enniscorthy for €25,700/ac.

The property is described as the best of ground and suitable for a range of farming enterprises.

