The number of places coming on the market is increasing as the weather improves and ground appears to be drying out.

Broadleaf forests and megalithic tombs add to the ambience of a farm on the market in Meath

With Cheltenham out of the way, auctioneers are anxious to replenish their coffers so we can expect acres of high dry ground with plenty of road frontage to feature on a myriad of glossy brochures over the coming weeks.

Among the places on the market is a lovely 52ac residential farm at Tubrid near Oldcastle in Co Meath. The property is in three lots comprising a traditional cottage on 6.3ac, a parcel of 36.5ac of good grazing ground and a smaller parcel of 9.3ac. The house is small and in need of refurbishment with accommodation that includes an entrance hall, a back hall, a kitchen/dining area and a wet room with a tiled floor. Plumbed for central heating the dwelling has some modern features like double glazed windows. Set on 6.3ac of land the residence is bounded by a crystal clear stream with a gravel bed and, out of doors there is a two-column haybarn.

"This is a gorgeous little property with great potential in a lovely location with plenty of space for expansion," said Stephen Barry of selling agents Raymond Potterton auctioneers. The place is guided at €110,000. Grazing ground