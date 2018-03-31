Farm Ireland
Broadleaf forests and megalithic tombs add to the ambience of a farm on the market in Meath

The Meath property comes in three lots
Jim O'Brien

The number of places coming on the market is increasing as the weather improves and ground appears to be drying out.

With Cheltenham out of the way, auctioneers are anxious to replenish their coffers so we can expect acres of high dry ground with plenty of road frontage to feature on a myriad of glossy brochures over the coming weeks.

Among the places on the market is a lovely 52ac residential farm at Tubrid near Oldcastle in Co Meath. The property is in three lots comprising a traditional cottage on 6.3ac, a parcel of 36.5ac of good grazing ground and a smaller parcel of 9.3ac.

The house is small and in need of refurbishment with accommodation that includes an entrance hall, a back hall, a kitchen/dining area and a wet room with a tiled floor. Plumbed for central heating the dwelling has some modern features like double glazed windows. Set on 6.3ac of land the residence is bounded by a crystal clear stream with a gravel bed and, out of doors there is a two-column haybarn.

"This is a gorgeous little property with great potential in a lovely location with plenty of space for expansion," said Stephen Barry of selling agents Raymond Potterton auctioneers. The place is guided at €110,000.

Grazing ground

Nearby, the next parcel at Tubrid is a substantial 36.5ac parcel of elevated and dry grazing ground. Located near the spectacular cluster of Megalithic tombs dotted around the Slieve na Caillaigh hills at Loughcrew.

Accessed by a right of way the land is bounded by Mullaghmeen Wood, one of the most important broadleaf forests in the country. It is described by Mr Barry as high open ground, "located in an area where people have been farming for millennia," he said. "You could call this locality the heart of farming in Ireland." This parcel is guided at €140,000.

Also Read

Around the corner in the townsland of Ballinrink is the final parcel. Extending to 9.3ac this piece of ground is described as good decent grazing ground that's fine and dry and is guided at €80,000.

Both parcels of land and the house come for sale with the house with an overall guide of €330,000. The auction takes place at the Navan auction rooms of Raymond Potterton at 3pm on Tuesday April 17.

