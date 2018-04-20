Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 20 April 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Big price expected for 70ac Kilkenny holding with a range of farm buildings

The yard, separate from the house has a range of farm buildings
The yard, separate from the house has a range of farm buildings
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A 70.5ac residential farm at Clone, Kilmoganny near Kells in Co Kilkenny is for sale by private treaty with an overall guide price of €780,000.

Located about 24km from Kilkenny City the farm comprises a large two storey farmhouse and a bungalow extension, a farmyard and 70.5ac of land in a total of four lots.

The house is a complex building of two structures that can be lived in as two separate houses with separate entrances.

Both are well presented and in good condition throughout.

The bungalow extension includes an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining area, a sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom.

Built 30 years ago this part is in very good condition and could be rented separately from the main house or vice-versa.

The main house is a two- storey traditional farmhouse about 250 years old. All the exterior walls have been dry-lined, a new heating system installed, the electrics modernised and the attic insulated.

The accommodation includes a kitchen, dining room, bathroom and a utility on the ground floor while upstairs there are three bedrooms.

Also Read

The older house with its entrance from the road is set in a traditional courtyard with a range of out offices while the bungalow has an independent access from the rear.

The yard, separate from the house has a range of farm buildings including a lean-to shed, a four-column haybarn, a large A-roofed shed with cubicles and cattle handling facilities.

The 70ac farm is for sale with a 250 year old farmhouse and a bungalow built in the 1980s
The 70ac farm is for sale with a 250 year old farmhouse and a bungalow built in the 1980s

The land is good grazing ground in a number of different lots. It includes 38.57ac of pasture of which 30ac is described as top class with 8ac divided by the public road. This portion includes the farm buildings and is guided at €400,000.

The house with its outbuildings can be bought separately on a 0.5ac site guided at €130,000. A 9.5ac portion in two fields that need attention is guided at €8,000/ac while a 21.5ac portion of the farm described as a good grazing holding is also guided at €8,000/ac.

Kilkenny auctioneer Pat Gannon describes this as a fine farm of ground and he expects the private treaty sale to generate attention from a wide range of customers.

TULLAROAN AUCTION

Another farm Mr Gannon expects to create a stir is a 131ac farm in a variety of lots at Woodsgift, Graine and Tullaroan in Co Kilkenny. The holding is made up of roadside lands and will be sold in up to 10 lots with an overall sales price of €1.3m.

The sections are comprised of a 61ac farm of roadside land in seven lots at Kildrinagh, Woodsgift while a 45ac parcel of roadside lands at Greenhill Graine is available in two lots and a 25ac piece at Ballybeagh, Tullaroan makes up the final piece.

The farm will be sold at auction at the Newpark Hotel, Kilkenny at 2pm on Friday, April 27.

Indo Farming

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Laois residential holding guided at €10,000 per acre
The 46ac farm is located 6.5km from Tipperary town

Tipp land in high demand area ideal for 'plough or cow'
Woodbrook House located close to Shinrone on the Offaly/Tipperary border

Georgian residence on 62ac sees for €110k under the guide
The 120ac holding and farm buildings are located at Ballinacor, 20km west of Mullingar

Midlands fattening ground with 'immense potential' guided at just €5,800 per...
Image: Charles O’Brien & Son Auctioneers

Limerick farm sold after 'disappointing' auction

See inside this prime 82ac Meath farm which is guided at €500,000
Thomas Reid took on the IDA after it tried to acquire his land on behalf of multinational Intel

Could Compulsory Purchase Order Bill reduce land owners' legal rights?


Top Stories

Teagasc experts estimate that a farmer working 180ha of cereals will apply over €40,000 of sprays annually onto crops worth €270,000.

Authorities close to completing landmark assessments of risks posed to...
Glanbia Ireland has a 2.4 billion litre milk pool from 4,800 suppliers

'Farmers should be paid the maximum price for their milk': Anger at co-ops...
Contractors and large tillage farmers will be interested in Case IH's new entry level Optum 250 tractor.

New optimal entry level model from Case IH
Kerrygold butter

Record sales for Kerrygold butter in Germany and the US
Two of the sheep in Mount Sackville Nursing Home.

Nursing home's heartwarming gesture to sheep farmer
Roscommon Mart - celebrating 58 years in business. Putting on the lot numbers. Photo Brian Farrell

Minister considering the 'possibility' of introducing mandatory...
This lamb takes takes to the stage and gets in some dance practice on one of the camp sites at the home of Electric Picnic at Stradbally Hall. Picture: Alf Harvey.

It's time to focus on the positives and draw a line under the winter weather...