A 70.5ac residential farm at Clone, Kilmoganny near Kells in Co Kilkenny is for sale by private treaty with an overall guide price of €780,000.

Big price expected for 70ac Kilkenny holding with a range of farm buildings

Located about 24km from Kilkenny City the farm comprises a large two storey farmhouse and a bungalow extension, a farmyard and 70.5ac of land in a total of four lots.

The house is a complex building of two structures that can be lived in as two separate houses with separate entrances. Both are well presented and in good condition throughout.

The bungalow extension includes an entrance hall, a kitchen/dining area, a sitting room, two bedrooms and a bathroom. Built 30 years ago this part is in very good condition and could be rented separately from the main house or vice-versa.