Bidding battle between local farmers sees Kilkenny farm make €125,000 over the guide

A grass and tillage holding the place is located 3km from Goresbridge and 2km from Graiguenamanagh. It has been rented for a number of years and while, in the main it is top class grazing ground it has one field of 10ac in tillage.

Some of the land is of poorer quality with a portion of about 3.5ac in scrub and a 10ac parcel made up of heavy ground. The holding has 1.5km of road frontage giving plenty of access.

On the day, Ed Donohoe initially offered the place in a variety of lots but the crowded auction room showed no interest in the smaller parcels.