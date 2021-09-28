Best of goods continue to come in small rural parcels

The land is in permanent pasture and has great views

Opportunity: The traditional farmstead at Glasshouse, Blueball has plenty of potential

Blueball Cross between Tullamore and Kilcormac, Co Offaly is well known to travellers who make their way to the annual Tullamore Show.

Not far away a 14.8ac parcel of ground with a two-bedroom cottage at Glasshouse, Blueball is creating a huge stir in the offices of GVM Tullamore.

According to Gordon Cobbe the switchboard has been “lighting up” since it went on the market.

Located 1km off the N52 and 12km from Tullamore, the property is “a lovely place with plenty of potential”. It is guided pre-auction at €200,000

The land, described as the best of arable ground, is currently in stubble and laid out in one block with extensive road frontage.

A corner of the property adjoining the road has some elevated rougher ground.

The bungalow and out-offices are at the centre of the land, reached by a gravel laneway. Extending to 940 sq ft, there is a kitchen/living room, a utility, bathroom and a storage room.

To the rear and side of the bungalow are a number of stone outbuildings with galvanised roofs that could be converted into stables, offices, studios, or workshops.

The contents of the property are included in the sale.

Mr Cobbe says the place has “everything one would need to start a farming enterprise or a rural retreat”.

A quarry at one side of the property may indicate the presence of sand and gravel deposits in the land; this has not been confirmed and any extraction would be subject to licence or planning.

An area of bogland extending to about 6ac at Derrinvullig, Blueball, may be included.



The place will be offered for sale by public and online auction at 3pm on Friday, October 15 at the Bridge House Hotel, Tullamore and on the LSL online platform.

Anyone wishing to bid online will need to register with GVM and lodge a €20,000 bidding deposit at least three days prior to the sale.

Barndarrig, Co Wicklow

In Co Wicklow, another smaller rural property is an ideal fit for the current market.

Consisting of a two-bedroom bungalow with an adjoining garage on 7ac, the holding is at Ballinameesda, Kilbride near Barndarrig and 8km from Wicklow town.

The private treaty sale, handled by Jordan Auctioneers, is guided at €425,000.

Set on an elevated site on a quiet country road, the land is divided into four paddocks in permanent pasture and fenced by natural hedgerow with excellent road frontage. It could have site potential.

Extending to 797 sq ft, the cottage is in need of refurbishment and has full planning permission for substantial renovations.

According to Stephen Talbot of Jordan, the property is ideal for a builder, a hobby farmer or someone with horses.

On the market just over a week, there is substantial interest already