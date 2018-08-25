Beat the competition with your own indoor arena on this farm
This house at Horetown, Foulksmills in Co Wexford, comes with 32ac of grazing land with river frontage, 12 stables, a 14,000 sq ft indoor arena and a workshop space.
The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €790,000. John Keane of Keane Auctioneers describes the place as a stunning property.
Located 25 minutes from Wexford Town and 35 minutes from Rosslare, the house is finished to a high standard with accommodation that includes a kitchen/dining/living area, a living room, sitting room and a fully fitted kitchen with marble worktops and timber flooring.
Downstairs accommodation also includes a utility, an ensuite bedroom, an office, a games room and a guest WC. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one with ensuite facilities and a walk-in wardrobe. A family bathroom is also located on the first floor, and an airing cupboard is on the landing.
Along with the indoor arena, there is a workshop measuring 38ft x 38ft, a studio with upstairs storage space, an open-plan shed, toilets, a tack room, a canteen and a loose pony shed measuring 9,500 sq ft. The 32ac of land is described as the best of grazing ground.
