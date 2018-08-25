Farm Ireland
Beat the competition with your own indoor arena on this farm

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

This house at Horetown, Foulksmills in Co Wexford, comes with 32ac of grazing land with river frontage, 12 stables, a 14,000 sq ft indoor arena and a workshop space.

The property is for sale by private treaty with a guide price of €790,000. John Keane of Keane Auctioneers describes the place as a stunning property.

Located 25 minutes from Wexford Town and 35 minutes from Rosslare, the house is finished to a high standard with accommodation that includes a kitchen/dining/living area, a living room, sitting room and a fully fitted kitchen with marble worktops and timber flooring.

Downstairs accommodation also includes a utility, an ensuite bedroom, an office, a games room and a guest WC. Upstairs are two bedrooms, one with ensuite facilities and a walk-in wardrobe. A family bathroom is also located on the first floor, and an airing cupboard is on the landing.

Along with the indoor arena, there is a workshop measuring 38ft x 38ft, a studio with upstairs storage space, an open-plan shed, toilets, a tack room, a canteen and a loose pony shed measuring 9,500 sq ft. The 32ac of land is described as the best of grazing ground.

The residence in Foulksmills, Co Wexford, is finished to a high standard with marble worktops and timber flooring

