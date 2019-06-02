Back to nature in the Garden County - A 73ac traditional-style holding is on the market in Wicklow for €585,000

 

Green fields: The holding is located at Greenanemore near Rathdrum in the heart of Wicklow
Green fields: The holding is located at Greenanemore near Rathdrum in the heart of Wicklow
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Last week found me in the Garden County. It was a lovely mild May day as I made my way from Roundwood towards Rathdrum and a traditional 73ac farm at Greenanemore.

Auctioneer Brian Clarke met me at the farm gate.

Please log in or register with Farming Independent for free access to this article.

Log In

New to Independent.ie? Create an account

This holding was home to well-known local farmer and historian, George Thomas, who passed away in 2009.

George is fondly remembered in the area as a man with a love of his land, his animals, his locality and his traditional way of life.

He had spent most of his life in Greenanemore, where he lived and farmed without the assistance of electricity, motorised machinery and running water.

He cycled his bike to the local shops for his groceries or a pint, while his trusty Clydesdale, along with his pet hen, followed him around the farm no matter what he was doing.

A prolific letter writer, he corresponded by post with his many relatives all over the world and was a regular contributor to the letter pages of newspapers, both local and national.

Known as a great conversationalist, George was well versed in a wide range of topics, including history and politics. As a loyal member of the local historical society, one of the highlights of his year was attending the Parnell Summer School.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

George's farm is in the townland of Greenanemore, 1km from Greenane village and 5km from Rathdrum.

It will be sold at auction in June with a guide price of €585,000. Reached by what one might call a natural avenue, the house and yard form the classic farmstead, with the farm buildings in courtyard style to the rear of the dwelling, with a haybarn in a haggard to the side.

Grazing land

Some of the sheds are in a state of disrepair, while the single-storey residence with its galvanised roof is in need of complete refurbishment.

Situated in a spectacular pastoral setting, the farm's eight undulating fields are made up of land that is predominantly good-quality grazing land, while some lower-lying ground in the southern section is made up of bog and wetland.

Of the fields, six are elevated and fertile and perfectly self-draining, while a small portion of woodland is located to the rear of the property.

The fencing includes a mix of traditional stone walls, ditches and stock-proof fencing. The south-facing farm has 500m of frontage on the main road linking Rathdrum and Greenane.

Brian Clarke is expecting a wide range of interest in the property from local farmers and people from outside the area drawn by this unique place and its possibilities.

The property will be offered for sale by public auction at 3pm on Thursday, June 27, at the Woodenbridge Hotel, Avoca, Co Wicklow.

Indo Farming





More in Property

Compact Tipp holding creating a stir
Work to do: The 2,475 sq ft two-storey farmhouse near Rathnure needs complete refurbishment

Bidders slug it out as Wexford holding goes for €19,000/ac

Land-buying spree by stud farms might be at an end as Tipp farms fail to hit...
Aghsmear House is a charming Georgian residence, built in 1814 as a Rectory within a private and mature setting, on some 30 acres.

Country classic: Period house on 30ac in Tipperary for €695,000
Ballinderry Farm

'Plenty of potential' in 85ac Westmeath farm on the market for €7,700/ac
The 72ac parcel of land is located at the Kilmurry Estate near Thomastown

Prime Kilkenny ground sells for €12,000 per acre

Tillage farmer lands 85ac Meath holding for well over €10,000/ac


Top Stories

Big step forward: Waterford IT’s John Byabazaire, Dr Eyal Misha and Mohit Taneja with the ‘MELD’ technology they have developed to detect lameness in cows. Photo: Patrick Browne

No more lame excuses - New technology can detect lameness...
Roast beef with all the trimmings

Ann Fitzgerald: 'Demonisation of beef is the lazy option in a far more complex...
Stock Image

Gerard Sherlock: Grass analysis session was a real eye-opener
Green Party leader Eamon Ryan. Photo: Tom Burke

Margaret Donnelly: How will politicians square the green circle with farm...
Adam says he is in a much better place now having spoke out about his mental health. PICTURE: Chris McCullough

Brave young farmer opens up about his depression to help others
Kevin Mulroe has a flock of 145 purebred Mayo Blackface ewes which are mated with Blackface rams

Retaining ewe lambs for Blackface sale returning premium prices for Mayo...
Backing: Donald Trump talks to the media in the Roosevelt Room at the White House. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Trade wars pose long-term threat to global food supply