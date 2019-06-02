Back to nature in the Garden County - A 73ac traditional-style holding is on the market in Wicklow for €585,000

This holding was home to well-known local farmer and historian, George Thomas, who passed away in 2009.

George is fondly remembered in the area as a man with a love of his land, his animals, his locality and his traditional way of life.

He had spent most of his life in Greenanemore, where he lived and farmed without the assistance of electricity, motorised machinery and running water.

He cycled his bike to the local shops for his groceries or a pint, while his trusty Clydesdale, along with his pet hen, followed him around the farm no matter what he was doing.

A prolific letter writer, he corresponded by post with his many relatives all over the world and was a regular contributor to the letter pages of newspapers, both local and national.

Known as a great conversationalist, George was well versed in a wide range of topics, including history and politics. As a loyal member of the local historical society, one of the highlights of his year was attending the Parnell Summer School.

George's farm is in the townland of Greenanemore, 1km from Greenane village and 5km from Rathdrum.

It will be sold at auction in June with a guide price of €585,000. Reached by what one might call a natural avenue, the house and yard form the classic farmstead, with the farm buildings in courtyard style to the rear of the dwelling, with a haybarn in a haggard to the side.

Grazing land

Some of the sheds are in a state of disrepair, while the single-storey residence with its galvanised roof is in need of complete refurbishment.

Situated in a spectacular pastoral setting, the farm's eight undulating fields are made up of land that is predominantly good-quality grazing land, while some lower-lying ground in the southern section is made up of bog and wetland.

Of the fields, six are elevated and fertile and perfectly self-draining, while a small portion of woodland is located to the rear of the property.

The fencing includes a mix of traditional stone walls, ditches and stock-proof fencing. The south-facing farm has 500m of frontage on the main road linking Rathdrum and Greenane.

Brian Clarke is expecting a wide range of interest in the property from local farmers and people from outside the area drawn by this unique place and its possibilities.

The property will be offered for sale by public auction at 3pm on Thursday, June 27, at the Woodenbridge Hotel, Avoca, Co Wicklow.

