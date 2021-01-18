Farming

Auctioneers’ phones ‘hopping’ with calls from land-hungry dairy farmers

Grazing land for leasing looks set to command potato ground prices in 2021

Price trends: The volume of land sales declined in 2020, but prices remained strong and this 45ac farm at Fordstown, Rathmolyon, Co Meath sold for €470,000 exceeding its guide by €120,000.

Jim O'Brien

Auctioneers expect the land market to be a lively and competitive place in 2021. Dairy farmers seeking to expand their holdings to comply with the latest nitrates’ regulations are buying or leasing more ground, while the re-entry of non-farming investors into the market is putting further pressure on supply.

In order to fulfil their nitrates’ obligations, farmers will have to increase their holdings by 5pc or reduce their herd size. This is especially urgent for dairy farmers and most auctioneers don’t see them cutting their cow numbers.

Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore said his phone has been hopping with calls dairy operators looking for land to lease or to buy, “I expect the cost of leasing land to increase considerably,” he said.

