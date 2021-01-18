Auctioneers’ phones ‘hopping’ with calls from land-hungry dairy farmers

Price trends: The volume of land sales declined in 2020, but prices remained strong and this 45ac farm at Fordstown, Rathmolyon, Co Meath sold for €470,000 exceeding its guide by €120,000.

Auctioneers expect the land market to be a lively and competitive place in 2021. Dairy farmers seeking to expand their holdings to comply with the latest nitrates’ regulations are buying or leasing more ground, while the re-entry of non-farming investors into the market is putting further pressure on supply.

In order to fulfil their nitrates’ obligations, farmers will have to increase their holdings by 5pc or reduce their herd size. This is especially urgent for dairy farmers and most auctioneers don’t see them cutting their cow numbers.

Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore said his phone has been hopping with calls dairy operators looking for land to lease or to buy, “I expect the cost of leasing land to increase considerably,” he said.

Some auctioneers expect grazing ground to hit up to €350/ac, the premium price normally reserved for potato ground. Meanwhile, on the land purchase front, farmers will face stiff competition from investors seeking to acquire farms and get into the tax-free land rental market. In Meath, Stephen Barry experienced strong interest from buyers north of the border and from businesspeople during 2020, “The businesspeople from local towns and from Dublin are back investing in farmland. These people are being charged to have money in the bank and so they are investing in land with a view to leasing,” he said. Non-farming investors In Kildare, Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers, saw much evidence of non-farming investors seeking to buy land for leasing. “There was strong farmer interest, but there was also the return to the market of the investor,” he said. These new investors are attracted by the tax-free income and the long-term leases. Tom Crosse in Limerick has seen a similar pattern emerging in the mid-west. Three farms sold by him towards the end of the year, located within shouting distance of Limerick city, were sold to non-farmers. Expand Close Return of the investors: Last year saw businesspeople return in numbers to the land market and Killonan House, on 50ac on the outskirts of Limerick city, was bought by a business man for €810,000 / Facebook

Philip Byrne of Coonan Auctioneers in Maynooth is experiencing a similar demand, "There is not enough land for sale, we have customers all over the greater Dublin area looking for farms of 30ac to 200ac. Much of this demand is investor driven," he said. Land values The value of land continues to hold and, despite the Covid restrictions, 2020 saw holdings commanding strong prices with some exceeding €20,000/ac. A survey of 57 auctions published in last week's Farming Independent recorded lower volumes of land sold at auction but, the national per acre land price held well at €11,659/ac. While somewhat below the €13,374/ac paid in 2019, it was in line with auction prices paid in previous years. The per acre figure is the one that will be of real interest to vendors, customers, investors and market watchers