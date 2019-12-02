Auction season winds down with a flurry of land sales in Meath

A 20ac portion of land at Moygrehan, 4km from Athboy and 4.5km from Clonmellon, was sold at the same auction. In permanent pasture, the ground is described as free-draining Meath land and made €200,000, exceeding the guide by €20,000.

These included a parcel of 19ac located at Rahard, 5km from Oldcastle. Laid out in three divisions of permanent pasture, the roadside land was guided pre-auction at €150,000, but on the day, it exceeded this, making €180,000 under the hammer.

Auctioneer Raymond Potterton sold a number of properties at auction in one sitting.

A 65ac residential farm at Killyon and Donore near Longwood came to auction in three lots or as an entire guided at €750,000.

The holding includes a two storey, three bedroom traditional farmhouse that has been substantially renovated.

Out of doors, is a range of decent equestrian facilities, while the land is serviced by an internal roadway and comprises fine grazing ground with road frontage and river frontage. The first lot included the house on 41ac.

The second lot, an 11ac piece at Donore, had good road frontage and river frontage to the Deel and the Boyne. Adjacent to this, a 13ac piece with road frontage and frontage on to the River Boyne was also brought to auction.

Joint agents Raymond Potterton auctioneers and Sherry FitzGerald Royal saw the 11ac parcel make €112,000, the 13ac piece €80,000 while the house on 41ac was withdrawn at €445,000.

Nearer Navan, Sherry FitzGerald Royal recently handled the sale of a 13.79ac holding at Donaghmore. Laid out in three small fields, the place sold for €225,000 or over €16,300/ac, making €1,300/ac above its guide.

