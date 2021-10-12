Auction season steams ahead with strong prices

A 21.5ac parcel of land at Parsonstown, Lobinstown, Co Meath made €180,000 or over €8,300/ac under the hammer.

This Georgian Villa with 22ac at Newcastle made €445,000

A 144ac farm of land at Newcastle Castlepollard, Co Westmeath made €1.46m, or just over €10,000/ac..

The 47ac portion of a 70ac farm near Granard in Co Longford that made €1.055m in its entirety

Located at Balnagall on c7.5ac adjoining Granard town this yard was part of a 70ac farm that made €15,000/ac

The autumn land auction season is in full swing, with many sales surpassing expectations and new standards being set for land prices in counties such as Longford and Westmeath.

€15,000/ac was paid for a 70ac farm in Longford, while over €10,000/ac was paid for a 144ac farm at Castlepollard in Westmeath. Further south, €16,500 was paid for a 20ac tillage field near Freshford in Co Kilkenny.

A parcel of Laois letting land made €400/ac, while a Laois farm bought for £14,000 in 1969 made €14,000/ac at auction.

Granard, Co Longford

A 70ac farm with a derelict residence at Granardkill, Granard, Co Longford made €1.055m when it sold under the hammer at online auction last week.

The property was offered in lots by Dillon Murtagh of Murtagh Bros but sold in its entire for €15,000/ac, a very strong price for land in the area.

The first lot, a 7.5ac plot at Balnagall adjoining the town of Granard and zoned for development, included a derelict two-storey period residence, a four-column slatted house and other farm buildings.

The second lot at Granardkill extended to 47ac of elevated lands in seven divisions with excellent road frontage and suitable for any farming enterprise.

The third lot at Gallid comprised 16ac with good road frontage.

The property went on the market at €1.025m and sold at €1.055m.

Newcastle, Castlepollard

In a sale handled by Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton a 166ac residential farm at Newcastle, Castlepollard, Co Westmeath sold in its lots making €1.905m, almost €700,000 ahead of its guide.

7km from Castlepollard, the farm included a Georgian villa-type residence and a farmyard on 22ac, along with a Norman tower.

The second lot was made up of 144ac of land.

At auction the house on 22ac opened at €210,000 and held at €390,000.

The 144ac opened at €850,000 and following a series of irregular bids from €50,000 to €10,000, it held at €1.37m.

Attention then switched to the entire, which was bid to €1.82m, €60,000 ahead of the combined lots.

A quick return to the lots saw the house on 22ac increase to €410,000 and the land to €1.42m.

After a short recess the lots were declared on the market. The hammer fell on the house and 22ac at €445,000, while the 144ac of land made €1.46m, or just over €10,000/ac. A total of €1.905m was paid.

Mr Barry described the sale as “a cracking auction”.



Lobinstown, Co Meath

In Meath the same auctioneer sold a 21.5ac parcel of land at Parsonstown, Lobinstown, about 20km from Navan for €180,000 or over €8,300/ac, under the hammer.

Laid out in two fields under permanent pasture, the lands have good frontage to a cul de sac.

At auction, the successful bidder was a solicitor believed to be acting for a local farmer.