Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Thursday 9 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Asking price of €1.65m for a powerful residential tillage farm on the Carlow/Kilkenny border

The residential holding is guided at €13,000 per acre and (below) the property.
The residential holding is guided at €13,000 per acre and (below) the property.

Jim O’Brien

A number of farms on the Carlow/Kilkenny border have featured in the sales rooms and auction rooms this year.

Quite a few of these have been larger holdings and the trend continues with the arrival on the market of a powerful 126ac tillage farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge. The residential holding is guided by auctioneer Pat Gannon at €1.65m or €13,000/ac.

I made my way to the southeast in the company of the said Mr Gannon.

After consoling him about the Cats’ recent loss to my native Limerick in the hurling championship, we put aside all discussion of the sliotar and admired the countryside. The recent rains have encouraged the soft green foliage to fight back against the crisp and crunch left by the long, dry summer and the corn is in magnificent condition.

When we reached the 126ac farm at Tomard, the crop was like a golden cloak covering the land. The residential holding is located 3km from the Arboretum at Leighlinbridge, 15km from Carlow Town and 25km from Kilkenny City.

A tree-lined avenue winding through the tillage fields leads to the farmstead situated at the centre of the farm and comprised of an old two-storey  residence in need of considerable refurbishment. The accommodation includes three bedrooms a kitchen/dining area, an old kitchen area and two reception rooms.

There is a wide range of old stone buildings in a yard that contains all the elements of the traditional farmyard including cow-byres, a piggery and stables.

Indeed it has everything the classic Irish farmyard needs including a pump in the yard. The sheds are in good shape with a row of cow-byres having been reroofed leaving them bone dry inside. There is a fine, five-column haybarn with a double lean to that would be an asset on any farm.

Also Read

Animal underpass

The land is the best of ground under a fine crop of cereal. The main section extending to 103ac adjoins the M9 motorway with an animal underpass connecting it to 8.7ac of the holding at the far side of the motorway that includes 3.5acof forestry.

The holding has decent frontage on to a side road leading to the old Kilkenny-Carlow road and also comes with extensive frontage on to the River Barrow.

While the lands have been rented for the last number of years they are in the best of order with cereal sown to the ditch in every field. The only work to be done is some hedge trimming to the traditional hedgerow.

A 23ac parcel of the best of ground is located less than 1km from the main farm and this parcel, with frontage on to two roads, is completely under tillage. Given its size, accessibility and fertility this piece should command a premium price.

The place will be sold at auction by Pat Gannon in three lots. The first will consist of the entire residential holding on 126ac, the second parcel will be made up of 103ac along with the residence and outbuildings while the last lot is the 23ac located away from the main farm.

“A price of €13,000/ac is a reasonable guide for this farm,” Mr Gannon says, “it is in top order.

“I expect the 23ac to do particularly well.”

The auction takes place at 3pm on Wednesday, September 5 at the Lord Bagenal Hotel, Leighlinbridge, Co Carlow.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Glanbia warns tariffs could disrupt dairy prices, growth plans
Shane O'Loughlin of the ICMSA

Farmers face uphill battle to secure credit from the banks
Massey Ferguson's 300 HP Activa S6 Combine in action

Grain prices rise by over €10 per tonne
German Chancellor Angela Merkel is welcomed by the farmer Ursula Trede during her visit at a dairy farm in Nienborstel, Germany July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

EU milk prices show increase for the first time since December
Expansion is no antidote to inefficiency: the gross margins on our dairy farms can range from €960 to €1485 per cow

Opinion: Politicians must tackle the flaws in high risk farm expansion policies
The weanling sale season has got off to a strong start. File photo

Demand for weanling bulls holding firm at 2017 prices

How this 180-cow farm is managing the effects of the drought