Asking price of €1.65m for a powerful residential tillage farm on the Carlow/Kilkenny border

A number of farms on the Carlow/Kilkenny border have featured in the sales rooms and auction rooms this year.

Quite a few of these have been larger holdings and the trend continues with the arrival on the market of a powerful 126ac tillage farm at Tomard, Leighlinbridge. The residential holding is guided by auctioneer Pat Gannon at €1.65m or €13,000/ac.

I made my way to the southeast in the company of the said Mr Gannon.

After consoling him about the Cats’ recent loss to my native Limerick in the hurling championship, we put aside all discussion of the sliotar and admired the countryside. The recent rains have encouraged the soft green foliage to fight back against the crisp and crunch left by the long, dry summer and the corn is in magnificent condition.

When we reached the 126ac farm at Tomard, the crop was like a golden cloak covering the land. The residential holding is located 3km from the Arboretum at Leighlinbridge, 15km from Carlow Town and 25km from Kilkenny City.

A tree-lined avenue winding through the tillage fields leads to the farmstead situated at the centre of the farm and comprised of an old two-storey residence in need of considerable refurbishment. The accommodation includes three bedrooms a kitchen/dining area, an old kitchen area and two reception rooms.

There is a wide range of old stone buildings in a yard that contains all the elements of the traditional farmyard including cow-byres, a piggery and stables.

Indeed it has everything the classic Irish farmyard needs including a pump in the yard. The sheds are in good shape with a row of cow-byres having been reroofed leaving them bone dry inside. There is a fine, five-column haybarn with a double lean to that would be an asset on any farm.