Architect-design residence on 30ac in Westmeath for €750,000

The Bawn is a detached, single storey modern residence with unique features sitting on 31ac of tillage land at Knockmant, Killucan in Co Westmeath.

The house and lands are for sale by private treaty and guided by Colliers International at €750,000 while an additional 30ac of grassland is available at the other side of the road subject to what a new owner may want.

Located 4km from Killucan and 11km from Mullingar the house is on an elevated, south-facing site from where large windows in the main reception room give great views over the Westmeath countryside.

According to Callum Bain of Colliers the house is in good decorative order throughout,.

It is reached by a winding avenue that rises from the gated entrance off the R156 leading to the courtyard and front door.

Extending to approximately 3,530 sq. ft the accommodation includes a large drawing room and an equally large sun room connected by French doors to the gardens.

A unique feature of the house is the central open-air atrium, with glazed walls, giving an abundance of light to the centre of the house.

The dining room adjoining the entrance hall has direct access to the fully fitted modern kitchen.

The master bedroom with ensuite bathroom and study/dressing room enjoys similar views to the drawing room. The two guest bedrooms are double bedrooms with ensuite bathrooms. The guest bedrooms overlook the rear walled courtyard. In addition to the ground floor accommodation there is a large attic space currently used as a private study with shower room.

The walled courtyard has great space for parking while a large single storey double garage situated within the courtyard is suitable for conversion as guest accommodation, subject to the necessary planning consents. There is also enough space in the courtyard to build a number of stables if required, subject to planning consent. The mature gardens include a mixture of lawns shrubberies and flower beds. The array of shrubs and plants give plenty of colour to the site all year round.

An added feature is the mature grove of hardwood trees, providing shelter from the north-east winds.

The Bawn comes with 31ac of arable ground with good road frontage. A parcel of 16ac is in tillage that has just been harvested while a lovely 10ac mature plantation to the side of the property should prove valuable in the years to come.

Woodland

The balance of the land made up of the footprint of the house, the gardens and a smaller grove of mature woodland.

A further 30ac in grass is available across the road and according to Callum Bain the vendor and the selling agents would be interested in talking to any prospective buyer if he or she is interested in this.

Other features of the property include a central vacuum system, mains and filtered drinking water, a water recovery tank for internal and external use, oil fired central heating, electric security gates and a monitored alarm system.

