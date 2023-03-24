Almost €25,000/ac paid at auction for 87ac farm in Meath

An 87ac non-residential farm at Gardenrath, Kells got early auctions in Meath off to a flying start when it sold for €2.17m, exceeding its guide by €570,000 and making almost €25,000/ac.

Located less than 1km from Kells and beside the M3, with substantial road frontage on to a regional road, it is described as a fine block of ground currently in permanent pasture.

The holding is serviced by a natural water supply and a piped supply and has modern cattle-handling facilities on a concrete apron, with another stock-gathering pen towards the centre of the farm.

The property adjoins land zoned under the 2021 Kells Development Plan.

At auction proceedings opened when Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton accepted a bid of €1.2m and as five bidders took to the chase, the price rose quickly in increments of €50,000.

The place went on the market at €1.95m but bidding continued until the hammer fell at €2.17m when an online bidder won the day.

18ac Cavan farm guided at €150,000

In Co Cavan, Mr Barry is handling the sale of an 18ac residential farm at Long, Cootehill, with a two-storey, derelict residence and a dated yard. The property is guided at €150,000.

This 18ac farm outside Cootehill has plenty of road frontage.

This 18ac farm outside Cootehill has plenty of road frontage.

The residence is in need of complete refurbishment and, along with the yard, has frontage on to a local road with access to the Cavan-Cootehill road.

The house is in need of complete renovation.

The house is in need of complete renovation.

The yard has a three-column round-roof shed with double-breasted lean-tos at either side and another round-roof shed with a single lean-to, along with a concrete yard and a storage shed.

The roadside land is in old pasture, laid out in three large fields and one smaller field, all divided by traditional hedgerow.

There is a range of dated sheds

There is a range of dated sheds

According to Mr Barry the place would form a great addition to an existing enterprise or, would make for a nice, compact hobby farm.

The property will be sold at auction online and at the Raymond Potterton auction rooms, Navan, on Thursday, March 30 at 3pm.

Four-bed bungalow on 37ac near Enfield for €900,000

There is a marked increase in the number of compact residential farms on the market.

At Rathcore, Enfield, Co Meath a 37ac farm with a four-bedroom bungalow and a small farmyard will appeal to customers looking to return to their rural roots while staying within striking distance of the city.

The four-bedroom bungalow with the farm in Rathcore was built about 40 years ago.

The four-bedroom bungalow with the farm in Rathcore was built about 40 years ago.

The property is 7km from Enfield, 14km from Trim and 48km from Dublin, and is guided pre-auction at €900,000.

The holding is made up of what auctioneer Thomas Potterton describes as “old pasture suitable for a range of farming pursuits”.

The sitting room at the house in Rathcore.

The sitting room at the house in Rathcore.

The land has 800m of road frontage and, given its proximity to Rathcore, it may have development potential.

A useful yard contains a few substantial farm buildings including a large, five-column A-roof shed enclosed on two sides and a five-column, round-roof shed along with a series of old stone buildings.

The property can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the first made up of the house and yard on 2ac. This is guided at €350,000-400,000.

Among the outbuildings is a five-column shed suitable for many purposes.

Among the outbuildings is a five-column shed suitable for many purposes.

A 15.5ac piece of ground around the house with its own entrance and 700m of road frontage forms the second lot and is guided at €15,000/ac.

The remaining 20ac parcel, known as Mulligan’s, is laid out in two fields with 200m of road frontage. According to Mr Potterton this would be an ideal site for a residence.

It will be sold at auction at The Property Exchange, Trim at 3pm on Wednesday, April 19.