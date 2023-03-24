Farming

Farming

Almost €25,000/ac paid at auction for 87ac farm in Meath

Holding on outskirts of Kells makes €2.17m, underlining how prices remain strong as more residential farms come to market

Frontage: This 87ac farm at Gardenrath near Kells, Co Meath was bought by an online bidder and made almost €25,000/ac. Expand
This 18ac farm outside Cootehill has plenty of road frontage. Expand
The house is in need of complete renovation. Expand
There is a range of dated sheds Expand
The four-bedroom bungalow with the farm in Rathcore was built about 40 years ago. Expand
The sitting room at the house in Rathcore. Expand
Among the outbuildings is a five-column shed suitable for many purposes. Expand

Frontage: This 87ac farm at Gardenrath near Kells, Co Meath was bought by an online bidder and made almost €25,000/ac.

This 18ac farm outside Cootehill has plenty of road frontage.

The house is in need of complete renovation.

There is a range of dated sheds

The four-bedroom bungalow with the farm in Rathcore was built about 40 years ago.

The sitting room at the house in Rathcore.

Among the outbuildings is a five-column shed suitable for many purposes.

Jim O'Brien

An 87ac non-residential farm at Gardenrath, Kells got early auctions in Meath off to a flying start when it sold for €2.17m, exceeding its guide by €570,000 and making almost €25,000/ac.

Located less than 1km from Kells and beside the M3, with substantial road frontage on to a regional road, it is described as a fine block of ground currently in permanent pasture.

