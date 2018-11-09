As the housing crisis shows little sign of resolution, the availability of land banks in Dublin and the greater Dublin area is a hot topic.

Almost 200ac with 'hope value' guided at over €30,000/acre

Coonans of Maynooth are handling the sale of a 188ac land bank on the outskirts of Ashbourne in Meath which, given its location, should have hope value in the relatively near future.

A portion of 15ac is currently zoned for amenity use in the current Meath Development Plan.

The guide price attached to the lands certainly reflects the hope value and is set between €30,000 and €50,000/ac. The deadline for expressions of interest is looming next week.

The property, located just off the M2 motorway and 1km from the main street at Ashbourne, is adjacent to Archerstown Wood housing scheme and Ashbourne Rugby and Golf Clubs. In terms of commuting distance, Dublin city centre is 20km away and Dublin Airport a 10-minute drive.

According to Phillip Byrne, the holding has been farmed to a very high standard over the last number of years and is currently in tillage.

The lands have excellent road frontage to the public road and are made up of top quality free-draining lands in one block, suitable for any agricultural or equestrian enterprise. “The location of these lands would suggest they must have excellent opportunities for development purposes at a future date,” said Mr Byrne.

Expressions of interest to be made in writing to Coonan Property, Maynooth, on or before Wednesday, November 14 at 12pm.