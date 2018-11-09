Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Friday 9 November 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

Almost 200ac with 'hope value' guided at over €30,000/acre

A 108ac farm at Clonguiffen, Longwood, in Meath is on the private treaty market
A 108ac farm at Clonguiffen, Longwood, in Meath is on the private treaty market
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

As the housing crisis shows little sign of resolution, the availability of land banks in Dublin and the greater Dublin area is a hot topic.

Coonans of Maynooth are handling the sale of a 188ac land bank on the outskirts of Ashbourne in Meath which, given its location, should have hope value in the relatively near future.

A portion of 15ac is currently zoned for amenity use in the current Meath Development Plan.

The guide price attached to the lands certainly reflects the hope value and is set between €30,000 and €50,000/ac. The deadline for expressions of interest is looming next week.

The property, located just off the M2 motorway and 1km from the main street at Ashbourne, is adjacent to Archerstown Wood housing scheme and Ashbourne Rugby and Golf Clubs. In terms of commuting distance, Dublin city centre is 20km away and Dublin Airport a 10-minute drive.

According to Phillip Byrne, the holding has been farmed to a very high standard over the last number of years and is currently in tillage.

The lands have excellent road frontage to the public road and are made up of top quality free-draining lands in one block, suitable for any agricultural or equestrian enterprise. “The location of these lands would suggest they must have excellent opportunities for development purposes at a future date,” said Mr Byrne.

Expressions of interest to be made in writing to Coonan Property, Maynooth, on or before Wednesday, November 14 at 12pm.

Also Read

Clonguiffen

Meanwhile, a 108ac farm at Clonguiffen, Longwood, in Meath is on the private treaty market after being offered for auction earlier in the year. Along with the semi derelict Clonguiffen House, the holding has a guide price of €975,000.

Located 4km from Enfield, 14km from Kinnegad and 50km from Dublin, the farm is described by Mr Byrne of Coonans, Maynooth, as superb land in good heart. It has 2km of road frontage on to two roads and river frontage on to the Blackwater, a tributary of the Boyne bounding the holding.

The house is of Victorian vintage and needs complete renovation, but is nevertheless described as having great potential. Surrounded by mature trees and set on an elevated and imposing site, Mr Byrne says that substantial refurbishment would make it into an excellent family home.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Photo Brian Farrell

New sheep marking system aims to deter thieves
Threat: Ornua CEO John Jordan may have to square up to biggest shareholder

Ornua hires consultants to integrate acquisitions
(Stock image)

Son successfully challenges mother's will that left 199 acres to sibling

Dairy big-hitters dig deep for large Roscommon holdings
Kerrygold butter

'Discounted Glanbia butter will erode the value of Kerrygold'

Mart trade: Stagnation once again as heavy stock prove hard to shift
Mairead McGuinness MEP

McGuinness hits out at EU auditors criticism of plans of new CAP