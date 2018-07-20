Accountant swoops with €1.35m bid for Kildare farm

Hawkfield House near Newbridge in Co Kildare with extensive equestrian facilities sold at auction last week for €1.35m.

Located less than 3km from Newbridge, the place was sold by Ned and Liz O’Flynn, two prominent Galway-based equestrian veterinary surgeons.

The property has an impressive track record in producing successful competitive horses, including Olympic gold winner Custom Made along with winners at Badminton 5 Star and Kentucky Rolex.

The O’Flynns are to concentrate their efforts on their home base at Oranmore.

The house is a dormer build approached via a 350m avenue lined with trees.

The accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen, a utility and a guest WC. The upstairs accommodates four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and two bathrooms.

Adjoining the house is a single-storey guest cottage in need a certain amount of refurbishment.

The equestrian facilities are laid out over two yards with 14 boxes, a tack room, a feed room and a toilet, along with a three-column hay-barn with double lean-to on a concrete base and a three-span machinery shed. Other equestrian facilities include an all-weather sand arena measuring 60m x 30m.