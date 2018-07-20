Farm Ireland
Accountant swoops with €1.35m bid for Kildare farm

An aerial view of the Hawkfield House Stud lands
An aerial view of the Hawkfield House Stud lands
Jim O'Brien

Hawkfield House near Newbridge in Co Kildare with extensive equestrian facilities sold at auction last week for €1.35m.

Located less than 3km from Newbridge, the place was sold by Ned and Liz O’Flynn, two prominent Galway-based equestrian veterinary surgeons.

The property has an impressive track record in producing successful competitive horses, including Olympic gold winner Custom Made along with winners at Badminton 5 Star and Kentucky Rolex.

The O’Flynns are to concentrate their efforts on their home base at Oranmore.

The house is a dormer build approached via a 350m avenue lined with trees.

The accommodation includes two reception rooms, a kitchen, a utility and a guest WC. The upstairs accommodates four bedrooms, one of which is en suite, and two bathrooms.

Adjoining the house is a single-storey guest cottage in need a certain amount of refurbishment.

The equestrian facilities are laid out over two yards with 14 boxes, a tack room, a feed room and a toilet, along with a three-column hay-barn with double lean-to on a concrete base and a three-span machinery shed. Other equestrian facilities include an all-weather sand arena measuring 60m x 30m.

The land, extending to 93ac, has 520m of road frontage on to the Miltown road and includes 6ac in turbary rights located away from the main farm. The ground is suitable for any farming enterprise and at present half of the acreage is in tillage and the other half in grass.

At auction three bidders showed cause when Paddy Jordan accepted a bid of €1.1m to open proceedings. The price climbed in tranches of €50,000 to €1.35m, at which point the auctioneer consulted the vendor. It was agreed to put the place on the market and as no further bid was forthcoming it was sold at €1.35m to a local accountant with a range of equestrian clients.

Online Editors

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

