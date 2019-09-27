A tale of two land divisions in Longford

With extensive road frontage on to the N4, Cooleeny House - with an address at Ardagh - is coming to market by auction with a guide price of €2.2m.

The farm is on the stretch of road leading to the first roundabout on the eastern boundaries of Longford town.

The place also has extensive road frontage onto a by-road that leads to the house and yard.

The late owner, a single man, was a renowned farmer in the area, who also found time to rear a few greyhounds. One of his more celebrated hounds was known as Cardinal Puff.

The lands are bisected by the Sligo to Dublin railway line, and just as different sides of 'the tracks' can indicate different socio-economic fortunes, in the case of this farm, there is a difference in the lands at either side of the 'iron road'.

The lands closer to the house and the N4 are superior to those at the far side of the railway line.

Signs of the late owner's careful approach to farming can be found all over the land, especially in the 112ac portion around the house.

The fields are extensive, elevated and dry, with the best of electric fencing and sheltered by some lovely trees and fine hedgerows.

A roadway services much of the farm, and this could be extended to all the fields, which could be subdivided into paddocks. In latter years, the owner cut a lot of silage and sold it on.

The generous road frontage along the N4 has at least one farm entrance, and after the construction of a much-anticipated new by-pass, it could be easier to get planning fronting that road.

The yard is dated and derelict in parts, but with some lovely cut-stone sheds set in courtyard form that need attention and restoration.

There are two substantial grain silos in the yard, testament to a time when the farm grew a lot of barley.

An A-roofed shed with some new slats has good accommodation potential, though the roof has evidence of wind damage. Other facilities include hay sheds, silage pits, a large cattle holding area and a range of cattle-handling facilities.

The house is a large traditional farmhouse with accommodation extending to five bedrooms, a bathroom, two reception rooms, a large kitchen, a rear kitchen and a scullery.

The place is in need of complete refurbishment but it still has original decorative features like ceiling roses and coving.

Across the tracks, an 80ac portion of the ground is poorer quality land that includes over 10ac of trees planted in 2018. With significant frontage on the by-road, some drainage and reseeding, the land has great potential, according to Padraic Murtagh of selling agents James L Murtagh.

The holding can be bought as an entire or in lots, with the 112ac with the house and sheds offered as one lot, and the 80ac as another.

The entire will also be offered for sale by Mr Murtagh at auction at the Longford Arms Hotel at 3pm on Friday, October 11.

Indo Farming