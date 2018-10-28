A substantial 95ac residential farm at Garthy, Castletown Geoghegan in Co Westmeath is coming for auction early next month.

A slice of the midlands for €8,000/ac - 95ac residential farm for sale in Westmeath

The executor sale includes a farmhouse and yards on 6.4ac guided at €150,000 while the remaining land extending to 88.4ac is guided at between €7,000 and €8,000/ac.

Located 3km from Castletown Geoghegan and 16 miles from Mullingar the property is a traditional farm holding situated in quiet countryside and typical of the sort of place owned by ‘solid country stock’.

The two-storey house is a fine traditional farmhouse in good structural condition. The accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom, utility, a garage, a boiler house and two bedrooms. According to Aidan Davitt of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Davitt and Davitt, while structurally sound the house needs complete modernisation.

Stone buildings

The place was farmed by the owner until he passed away in relatively recent times. The outbuildings are a mix of old style, cut-stone out offices and relatively modern steel and galvanised sheds.

These include a number of very attractive stone buildings and a three column lean-to feeding shed with a steel frame fodder storage and machinery shed. The land is made up of decent grazing ground divided in up to ten fields with good external and internal fencing and ample road frontage.

The place will be offered for sale as an entire or in lots with the first lot consisting of the house and yard on 6.4ac guided at €150,000.