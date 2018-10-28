Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 28 October 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

A slice of the midlands for €8,000/ac - 95ac residential farm for sale in Westmeath

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A substantial 95ac residential farm at Garthy, Castletown Geoghegan in Co Westmeath is coming for auction early next month.

The executor sale includes a farmhouse and yards on 6.4ac guided at €150,000 while the remaining land extending to 88.4ac is guided at between €7,000 and €8,000/ac.

Located 3km from Castletown Geoghegan and 16 miles from Mullingar the property is a traditional farm holding situated in quiet countryside and typical of the sort of place owned by ‘solid country stock’.

The two-storey house is a fine traditional farmhouse in good structural condition. The accommodation includes a sitting room, kitchen, bathroom, utility, a garage, a boiler house and two bedrooms. According to Aidan Davitt of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Davitt and Davitt, while structurally sound the house needs complete modernisation.

Stone buildings

The place was farmed by the owner until he passed away in relatively recent times. The outbuildings are a mix of old style, cut-stone out offices and relatively modern steel and galvanised sheds.

These include a number of very attractive stone buildings and a three column lean-to feeding shed with a steel frame fodder storage and machinery shed. The land is made up of decent grazing ground divided in up to ten fields with good external and internal fencing and ample road frontage.

The place will be offered for sale as an entire or in lots with the first lot consisting of the house and yard on 6.4ac guided at €150,000.

Also Read

The second lot is made up of 37.2ac of grassland that is well fenced, supplied with water and with good road frontage. The third is the largest lot at 51.2ac and this too is well fenced with water supplied and comes with decent road frontage.

This part of the property is guided at between €7,000 and €8,000/ac which Mr Davitt describes as the kind of money being paid for land in Westmeath in recent times. The entire will also be offered for sale with a guide of €770,000 and €870,000.

In a transaction handled jointly by Sherry Fitzgerald Davitt and Davitt and Property Partners McDonnell the property comes to auction at the Greville Arms, Mullingar at 3pm on November 8.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

47.3ac of top quality agricultural land at Ballythomas, Stradbally, Co Laois is on the market

'The land is as good as I have seen' - A residential farm of top quality on the...
Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve


Top Stories

Mark Heffernan

'Every extra tonne of grass grown increases profits by €173 per hectare'
'A good farmer has an obligation to himself, his family and the farm business to recognise the right time for a change of the guard'

In farming as in sport, retirement is all about getting out while you are...
It is getting darker every morning when cattle are being herded into being milked

Facing up to the challenges of TB reactors and housing cows
The residential holding has extensive road frontage and is on the market in four lots, three of which already have offers

Local farmers expected to be main bidders for prime 132ac farm with...
Pictured on the Fresh Graze stand at last month's National Ploughing Championships were (l-r) Damien Dempsey, UCD Ag Science and Food Dept; Maura Canning, Galway IFA; and Charlie and James Drumm, who won an award for best agri start-up innovation

Grazing a trail that could take the hard work out of fencing

Greenpeace backed German farmers sue government for not tackling climate...
Stock photo: PA Wire/PA Images

Northern Ireland agri-food firm losing '70 EU workers a month'