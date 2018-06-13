A right royal spread - Fine tillage holding hits the market in Meath

It is the year of the bigger holdings, every second farm on the market in 2018 is 100ac and over.

One of the finest of these is a tillage holding at Corballis, Donore in Co Meath.

Extending to 113ac, it is for sale by private treaty and in a transaction handled by Savills will be sold with a guide price of €1.1m or around €10,000/ac. I went to see this place last Saturday afternoon. My journey took me up the M1 Motorway and following signs for Newgrange and the site of the Battle of the Boyne I headed for the Valley of the Kings.

I found the property in high sunshine and in a rich rolling landscape 3km from Donore, 4km from Duleek and 10km from Drogheda. This country has been farmed for millennia by people who recognised its worth the minute they put foot on it.