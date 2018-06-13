Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Wednesday 13 June 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

A right royal spread - Fine tillage holding hits the market in Meath

The 113ac is located close to Duleek and Drogheda and is currently under a crop of winter wheat
The 113ac is located close to Duleek and Drogheda and is currently under a crop of winter wheat
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

It is the year of the bigger holdings, every second farm on the market in 2018 is 100ac and over.

One of the finest of these is a tillage holding at Corballis, Donore in Co Meath.

Extending to 113ac, it is for sale by private treaty and in a transaction handled by Savills will be sold with a guide price of €1.1m or around €10,000/ac.

I went to see this place last Saturday afternoon. My journey took me up the M1 Motorway and following signs for Newgrange and the site of the Battle of the Boyne I headed for the Valley of the Kings.

I found the property in high sunshine and in a rich rolling landscape 3km from Donore, 4km from Duleek and 10km from Drogheda.

This country has been farmed for millennia by people who recognised its worth the minute they put foot on it.

The owner met me and we walked the ground. He is selling a 113ac portion of a 150ac farm to concentrate on other business interests.

His father was born in Chicago to Irish parents and moved back to Ireland in 1921. The family settled in Inniskeen, Paddy Kavanagh country, where they stayed until 1944 when his father bought 90ac at Corballis and they moved south. The farm was expanded in the intervening years and has been mainly in tillage.

Also Read

The major part of the holding, including the portion to be sold, has been rented by the same tillage farmer for a number of years who has minded it as if it were his own.

The land is in an ‘L’ shape with 350m of road frontage on to a paved country road that ends in a cul-de-sac.

Laid out in eight divisions it is the best of undulating ­tillage ground currently under a crop of winter wheat.

Divisions

Every field is tilled to the ditch and the divisions are fenced with mature hedgerow while a tributary to the River Boyne forms the western boundary.

A hardcore driveway services most of the land and while located in traditional tillage country the holding could be transformed for dairy or beef and, with the required planning permission, could become a fine residential farm.

Water is available from the mains supply and there is no electricity supplied directly to the land.

According to James Butler of Savills this is an outstanding, ring fenced block of productive tillage land in an area renowned for its farmland.

Online Editors

Related Content

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

9/6/2018 Dowra Mart Keeping an eye on auctioneer Tommy McGovern. Photo Brian Farrell

Factories: Brief respite for sheep farmers but more lamb cuts loom
The border in the village of Bridgend, Co Donegal (Brian Lawless/PA)

Britain's 'backstop' plans could open a backdoor for fraudsters
2/6/2018 Carrigallen Mart Lot Number 557 Weight 430K DOB 20/9/17 Breed Sex Bull Price €1170 Photo Brian Farrell

Cattle prices surge by up to €300/head

Farmer told to pay over €30,000 in unpaid rent for leased land
Sheep cross the alpine pass

GALLERY: Shepherds' Alpine crossing straddles history and borders
Photo Mark Stedman/Photocall Ireland

Farm organisations hit out at Glanbia and Lakeland's May milk prices
Major Equipment International Ltd. in Ballyhaunis, Co. Mayo. Photo : Keith Heneghan

Government announces €400,000 in funding for Agricultural...