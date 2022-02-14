A ‘ploughman’s dream’ in Louth – 140ac tillage farm has a guide price of €1.6m

This 97ac farm at Laytown/Bettystown was withdrawn from auction at €1.85m and is under active private treaty negotiation.

In two lots the farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin will attract a range of prospective customers.

Powerful tillage fields: The 140ac farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin in Co Louth has frontage on to two roads and is serviced by internal roadways

In the spring and early summer of 2004 I had occasion to spend a lot of time in the Louth-Meath area.

Hailing from the pasturelands of midwest, the tillage territory of the east was new to me. In fact, I became a danger to other road users, so distracted was I by the sight of these powerful tillage fields.

The months went by and the huge, manicured divisions turned from brown to green as the crops responded to the rising temperatures.

A 140ac farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin in Co Louth is a typical example of the kind of land that distracted me. The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €1.6m or about €11,500/ac.

With road frontage to two roads, the holding is tilled from ditch to ditch, serviced by internal roadways and drained by an efficient system of drainage.

3km from the coast, the property is 3.5km from Termonfeckin, 3km north of Drogheda and 4km from the M1.

Divided into two lots of 79ac and 61ac with no buildings, the farm is in 10 fields, without an inch of waste in either section.

Stephen Barry of Raymond Potterton auctioneers describes the place as “a ploughman’s dream”.

“It is like a billiard table from one side to the other. To get a farm of this size and quality all together in one place, and especially in a location like this, is most unusual,” he said.

Expand Close In two lots the farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin will attract a range of prospective customers. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp In two lots the farm at Carstown, Termonfeckin will attract a range of prospective customers.

Mr Barry expects intense competition from tillage farmers, dairy farmers and investors.

“The two lots will make the place attractive to a wider range of existing farmers, while investors may be interested in the lots or the entire,” he said.

The potential for decent and prolonged rental income is strong, given the acute shortage of letting land and the numbers of tenants looking for long-term letting.

A place like this could command €300-400/ac, which would deliver up to €50,000 per annum of mainly tax-free income based on a minimum lease of five years.

The holding will be sold in a hybrid sale at Potterton’s Navan salesrooms and on the LSL online platform at 3pm on Thursday, March 3.

97ac coastal tillage farm

Another tillage farm for sale in the Louth/Meath area is a 97ac non-residential holding on the Ministown Road about 1km from Bettystown and Laytown.

The property was withdrawn from auction in September at €1.85m and has been making steady progress on the private treaty market.

Expand Close This 97ac farm at Laytown/Bettystown was withdrawn from auction at €1.85m and is under active private treaty negotiation. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 97ac farm at Laytown/Bettystown was withdrawn from auction at €1.85m and is under active private treaty negotiation.

The land is entirely used for tillage, with the various sections serviced by a firm farm roadway giving easy access for machinery of any size to all parcels.

A stretch of 500m of road frontage along the Ministown Road has excellent line of sight, which should give the place real development potential.

Stephen Barry describes the holding as “a top-class parcel of tillage ground offering exceptional hope value in a convenient location”.