When my late mother wanted to describe a well-attended function, be it wake or wedding, she would say, "They were there from the nail factory."

A dairy farmer's dream - Potential buyers travel from as far as Kerry to view 206ac dairy farm new to the market in Wexford

A residential 206ac dairy and beef farm at Newbawn in Wexford that has just come on the private treaty market will draw potential customers from the nail factory and beyond.

Indeed a noticeable number of Cork and Kerry buyers have already been heading east to set foot on this valuable piece of Wexford dairy sod. Ann Carton of PN O'Gorman auctioneers is guiding the sale at €12,000 to €14,000/ac

Located 12km from New Ross on the road between Ballinaboola and Wellingtonbridge the farm is for sale as an entire or in three lots. The property is comprised of 206ac of grazing land, a four-bedroom dwelling house in perfect condition, and an extensive yard that includes a 14-unit milking parlour, a range of slatted sheds, calf sheds and storage spaces.

The house is a five-bedroom bungalow with a dormer section. Reached by a long avenue the dwelling was extended in 2008 and is in excellent condition throughout.

The accommodation includes four bedrooms and a family bathroom downstairs along with an entrance hall, a sitting room, conservatory, a kitchen, a back porch and a utility. The dormer floor accommodates the master bedroom with an ensuite along with an office.

The yard is a state-of-the-art farming facility upgraded in recent years; it has everything the modern dairy and beef farmer needs. Indeed, for any aspiring dairy farmer or for any farmer dreaming of her or his dream farm then the holding at Ballinamona is the kind of thing one would hope to find at the end of the agricultural rainbow.

The current owners were milking 150 cows here in a fully fitted 14-unit milking parlour that includes automatic cluster removers, a Swiftflo Commander system, dumpline switching and an electronic nut feeder.