A dairy farmer's dream - Potential buyers travel from as far as Kerry to view 206ac dairy farm new to the market in Wexford

 

Located 12km from New Ross on the road between Ballinaboola and Wellingtonbridge the farm is for sale as an entire or in three lots.
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

When my late mother wanted to describe a well-attended function, be it wake or wedding, she would say, "They were there from the nail factory."

A residential 206ac dairy and beef farm at Newbawn in Wexford that has just come on the private treaty market will draw potential customers from the nail factory and beyond.

Indeed a noticeable number of Cork and Kerry buyers have already been heading east to set foot on this valuable piece of Wexford dairy sod. Ann Carton of PN O'Gorman auctioneers is guiding the sale at €12,000 to €14,000/ac

Located 12km from New Ross on the road between Ballinaboola and Wellingtonbridge the farm is for sale as an entire or in three lots. The property is comprised of 206ac of grazing land, a four-bedroom dwelling house in perfect condition, and an extensive yard that includes a 14-unit milking parlour, a range of slatted sheds, calf sheds and storage spaces.

The house is a five-bedroom bungalow with a dormer section. Reached by a long avenue the dwelling was extended in 2008 and is in excellent condition throughout.

The accommodation includes four bedrooms and a family bathroom downstairs along with an entrance hall, a sitting room, conservatory, a kitchen, a back porch and a utility. The dormer floor accommodates the master bedroom with an ensuite along with an office.

The yard is a state-of-the-art farming facility upgraded in recent years; it has everything the modern dairy and beef farmer needs. Indeed, for any aspiring dairy farmer or for any farmer dreaming of her or his dream farm then the holding at Ballinamona is the kind of thing one would hope to find at the end of the agricultural rainbow.

The current owners were milking 150 cows here in a fully fitted 14-unit milking parlour that includes automatic cluster removers, a Swiftflo Commander system, dumpline switching and an electronic nut feeder.

Also Read

Facilities

Among other facilities are three cubicle houses, one with a capacity for 56 cattle with twin slatted bays and a covered feed passage. A 60 animal cubicle shed has two Dairymaster scraper passages while a similar 30 animal shed has a scraper passage.

The cattle sheds can hold up to 300 cattle and include a five-column double sided shed with a suspended 16ft covered central passage, a cubicle shed with scraper and space for 30 weanlings, a five-span shed with a straw lie-back and a covered feed passage.

Other buildings include a four-column calf-rearing shed, six calving pens, a 60ft x 60ft haybarn with double lean-tos, a three-column shed with double lean-tos and a four-column grain shed. Further out on the lands there is another three-column shed with a lean-to.

The land is laid out in a total of 16 fields and is the best of grazing ground that is well looked after and in top class level of fertility. Located in the sunny south east it is good dry ground with a long grazing season and somewhat milder winters.

The property can be bought in one or in three lots. The main lot is made up of the house and yard on 146ac of ground with the house at the centre of the land and plenty of road frontage. The second lot is across the road from the first and is made up of 40ac of grazing ground with plenty of road frontage. The 20ac third lot has double road frontage and is laid out in two fields.

Ann Carton describes the farm at Ballinamona as a super milk and beef enterprise and reports keen interest in the property from across the country.

