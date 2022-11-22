Farming

Farming

94ac North Kildare beef farm guided at €10,000/ac

Carberry property comes with derelict farmhouse and a range of dated buildings

&lsquo;Located in an active and progressive farming area&rsquo;: This 94ac beef farm with a range of dated buildings and a derelict house at Carberry, North Kildare is guided at €995,000; it has frontage on to two roads Expand

Jim O'Brien

Farms in North Kildare have been a frequent feature of this year’s land sales. Large and small holdings in the area have been making good money at auction and by private treaty.

A 94ac beef farm with a derelict farmhouse and a range of dated buildings at Carrick, Carberry, between Enfield and Edenderry, is on the private treaty market and guided at €995,000 or over €10,000/ac.

