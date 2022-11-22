94ac North Kildare beef farm guided at €10,000/ac

Farms in North Kildare have been a frequent feature of this year’s land sales. Large and small holdings in the area have been making good money at auction and by private treaty.

A 94ac beef farm with a derelict farmhouse and a range of dated buildings at Carrick, Carberry, between Enfield and Edenderry, is on the private treaty market and guided at €995,000 or over €10,000/ac.

Located 10 minutes from Edenderry and 20 minutes from Enfield and Kinnegad, the property is laid out in one block and comes with a series of mixed sheds including a slatted unit.

The farm is 'suitable for livestock and tillage'

The farm is 'suitable for livestock and tillage'

The lands are laid out in five large fields fenced with hedgerow and with plenty of road frontage on to two roads.

According to Philip Guckian of Sherry FitzGerald Country Homes, the property is “suitable for livestock and tillage and located in an active and progressive farming area”.

The yard includes a derelict farmhouse

The yard includes a derelict farmhouse

The sheds include a three-column standalone slatted feeding shed with an overhang shelter, a number of livestock and fodder storage sheds and a range of cattle-handling facilities. A cattle crush with a raised platform is ideal for attending to bigger cattle.

The cattle-handling facilities include a cattle crush with a raised platform ideal for attending to bigger cattle.

The cattle-handling facilities include a cattle crush with a raised platform ideal for attending to bigger cattle.

Mr Guckian says the property is under offer and has been attracting interest from at home and internationally.

“While the land market continues to be driven by domestic buyers, I have noticed international customers being far more active in the last three to four months, be they Irish people living abroad or non-Irish people,” he said.

35ac roadside Meath farm guiding €12,000/ac

In Co Meath a property at Clooney, Castletown near Carlanstown, on the Kells to Ardee road is being sold by Stephen Barry of Pottertons.

This 35ac farm at Clooney, Castletown between Kells and Ardee is in tillage and grass and divided by the N52.

This 35ac farm at Clooney, Castletown between Kells and Ardee is in tillage and grass and divided by the N52.

The 35ac roadside tillage and grass farm is on both sides of the N52, with further frontage on to a minor road.

It is made up of 12ac in pasture with a rye grass and clover sward at one side of the road and 23ac of tillage at the other side. Both sections are watered and drained by a deep and fast-running stream.

The first lot is a 12ac parcel in grass.

The first lot is a 12ac parcel in grass.

According to Mr Barry, this area contains some of the best land in Meath.

“Given the extent of the road frontage, the farm has potential for the development of a residence,” he said.

With a guide of €12,000/ac the property will be sold in lots or as an entire at an auction to be held in the Raymond Potterton auction rooms, Navan, at 2pm on Tuesday, November 29.

A 23ac parcel is in tillage.

A 23ac parcel is in tillage.

Intending customers are asked to register well in advance of the auction..