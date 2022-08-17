94ac Meath farm with guide price of €11,000/ac

On the Kells to Kingscourt Road and bounding the Whitewood Lake the property is 1km from Kilmainhamwood village, 9 kms from Kingscourt and 15km from Kells.

In one of the more substantial auctions of Meath land held this year a 94ac non-residential farm at Altmuch, Kilmainhamwood near Kells in Co Meath is to be sold by public auction this Wednesday, August 17, with a guide price of €9,000 to €11,000/ac

According to auctioneer John V Farrelly of DNG Royal County the property has been in the ownership of the O’Connell/Condra family for the past 130 years or so. It was farmed by Maise and Tom O’Farrell until 1971 and has been rented for much of the intervening years.

On the Kells to Kingscourt Road and bounding the Whitewood Lake the property is 1km from Kilmainhamwood village, 9 kms from Kingscourt and 15km from Kells.

Laid out in 11 fields it is fenced by traditional hedgerow and comes with substantial road frontage on to the main road. According to Mr Farrelly the place is currently in grass and is suitable for any agricultural purpose. “About 80ac is completely arable land and while rented for many years it is mainly in good heart,’ he said.

With up to 500m of road frontage there could be the possibility of turning the holding into a residential farm, subject to the necessary planning permission.

The area around Kilmainhamwood is a renowned and active farming area with all major sectors of farming represented. Enquiries have been coming from across the sectors, mainly from local dairy and tillage farmers.

The property can be bought at auction in lots made up of a 26ac piece, a 51ac piece and a 17ac piece. The entire will also be offered at the public sale to be held at 3pm this Wednesday, August 17 at Keogan’s Lounge, Kilmainhamwood, Kells.

Dunderry.

Staying in the Royal County John Harrington of Smith Harrngton is handling the sale of a 60ac roadside farm beside the village of Dunderry, halfway between Navan and Trim and within shouting distance of Athboy.

With a guide of €12,000/ac Mr Harrington describes it as a fine piece of ground, “While it is in grazing at the moment, it is suitable for any farming purpose. The place was reseeded a few years ago and is in great heart,” he said. He expects interest from dairy farmers looking to extend their grazing platform and from tillage farmers in search of an accessible and substantial parcel of arable ground.

The roadside nature of the holding means it could have site potential, subject to the necessary planning permission from the local council. The property will be sold by auction at the Navan offices of Smith Harrington at 3pm on Thursday, September 29.



