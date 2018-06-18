Farm Ireland
93-acre Kildare stud farm offers scope for residential scheme

An aerial view of the Hawkfield House Stud lands
Ronald Quinlan

A Kildare stud farm on 93 acres is expected to attract significant interest from the equestrian world, and from investors and developers when it goes for auction on July 5 next.

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers believes Hawkfield House Stud in Newbridge has major development potential given its location just 700 metres from zoned land which was recently granted planning permission for 361 residential units.

The subject property has 520 metres of road frontage on to the Milltown road and is 1.5 km from the local commuter rail station, and 40km from Dublin city centre.

The stud is being sold on behalf of the well-known Galway-based equine veterinary surgeons Ned and Liz O'Flynn, following their decision to make Oranmore in Co Galway their principal base.

Under the O'Flynns' direction, Hawkfield House Stud has produced numerous top-class horses, including most notably the 2000 Olympic gold medal winner for Individual Eventing, 'Custom Made', which was bred by Liz O'Flynn.

The stud's land is in one block in well-laid-out, flat paddocks. A purpose-built road services the entire farm. The yards comprise 14 boxes, a tack room, feed house and toilet.

There is a three-span hay shed with two lean-tos and a three-span machinery shed. There is also a large all-weather sand arena (60mx30m) which is railed and sheltered.

Hawkfield House extends to 2,700 sq ft and is complemented by an original guest cottage of 915 sq ft. The property is approached via a recessed entrance with a 350 metre tree-lined avenue leading to the residence and yards.

Hawkfield House Stud will be auctioned on Thursday, July 5 next in the Keadeen Hotel, Newbridge at 3pm (unless previously sold). Jordan Auctioneers are quoting a price of €1,300,000. Additional information is available from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh of Jordan Auctioneers by phoning 045-433550.

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




