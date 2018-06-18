93-acre Kildare stud farm offers scope for residential scheme

Paddy Jordan of Jordan Auctioneers believes Hawkfield House Stud in Newbridge has major development potential given its location just 700 metres from zoned land which was recently granted planning permission for 361 residential units.

The subject property has 520 metres of road frontage on to the Milltown road and is 1.5 km from the local commuter rail station, and 40km from Dublin city centre.

The stud is being sold on behalf of the well-known Galway-based equine veterinary surgeons Ned and Liz O'Flynn, following their decision to make Oranmore in Co Galway their principal base.