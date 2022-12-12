90-second auction sees €570/ac paid for 50ac of Laois letting land

The letting market is about to take off and already the signs are that the prices being paid are substantially up on last year.

In a remarkable auction of letting land in Laois, auctioneer Joseph Coogan saw a parcel of 50ac make €570/ac.

The roadside holding at Ballymaddock, just over 1km from Abbeyleix, is well fenced and served by a high-quality internal roadway.

It came without entitlements and a yard on the property was not included but is available for rent on a separate basis. The place is serviced by water and electricity.

About 70 people packed into the auction room at Ballcomey House, Castlecomer for an auction that lasted all of 90 seconds.

The property opened at €300/ac and quickly rose to €400/ac where it went on the market. The hammer fell at €570/ac when a tillage farmer beat off stiff opposition from substantial dairy operators.

Along with its roadside location and the quality of the land, Mr Coogan reckoned the absence of entitlements made it a very attractive prospect.

Mr Coogan also rented a 75ac holding at Muckalee and Ballyfoyle. Located 8km from Castlecomer in Co Kilkenny, it was offered on a five-year lease basis. The holding is entirely in grass, with accommodation for 100 cattle in a yard that can be rented as part of the deal.

At auction, a 19.5ac portion made €510/ac; a 22ac piece made €450/ac; and a 35ac parcel was withdrawn at €360/ac and leased later for a higher price. All bidders were local dairy farmers.

170ac Dundalk farm guided at €350-400/ac

Dundalk auctioneer Raymond Fee must have a way with large farm leases.

A few weeks ago he handled the lease of a 170ac farm near Birdhill in Co Tipperary and he’s now back with a holding of the same size on his own turf in the Monaghan/Louth area.

Located at Philipstown/ Barronstown, Dundalk, the property is in a combination of tillage and grass and was farmed from both over the years.

The farm is within 2km of the M1, just off Junction 17 on the N53. It is laid out in large divisions, is in good hearth and was previously in maize with a portion in permanent pasture. Facilities include a large loading yard with some dated storage sheds.

The holding is available on long-term lease for at least a 10-year term with a seven-year rent review. Mr Fee is quoting €350-400/ac.

According to the terms of the lease the tenant will be expected to have 38ac in grass.

There are 12ac in grass and an additional 26ac of tillage are to be transferred to pasture. The tillage ground will be used for light tillage but not for root crops.

According to Mr Fee this is very accessible land and the best of cereal ground that has already been let for 20 years or so.

“This would suit a new entrant or an established operator, it is a fine-sized holding and ideal for a substantial tillage operator,” he said.