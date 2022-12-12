Farming

Farming

90-second auction sees €570/ac paid for 50ac of Laois letting land

Prices being paid look to be substantially up on last year as rental market gets ready to take off

Big money: This parcel of 50ac at Ballymaddock, just over 1km from Abbeyleix, made a rental price €570/ac Expand
The farm for letting at Philipstown near Dundalk extends to 170ac Expand
The buildings and facilities at Philipstown are basic and include a three-column haybarn and a stone shed. Expand
The land is primarily in tillage suitable for cereal crops. Expand
The grazing land will extend to about 38ac. Expand
There is an extensive loading yard. Expand

Jim O'Brien

The letting market is about to take off and already the signs are that the prices being paid are substantially up on last year.

In a remarkable auction of letting land in Laois, auctioneer Joseph Coogan saw a parcel of 50ac make €570/ac.

