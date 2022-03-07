Farming

Farming

88ac of top-quality west Wicklow land with a five-bed farmhouse for €1.2m

Baltinglass holding has a good range of sheds – ‘west Wicklow hasn’t seen as good a farm for sale for many a year’

Substantial: The 88ac farm at Glencannon, Baltinglass, comes with a five-bedroom house; the property is guided at between €1.2 and €1.3m Expand
The substantial range of sheds at the Glencannon farm Expand
The land is south-west-facing Expand
Suitable for grazing or tillage, the farm has a central roadway that could open it up to dairying Expand
A derelict house could ease the pathway fr planning on the 54ac farm at Kyle, Kiltegan. Expand
The shed at Kiltegan Expand

Jim O'Brien

There are many good farms to be found in west Wicklow and among them is an 88ac residential holding at Glencannon, Baltinglass.

The property comes with a good house and decent sheds and is on the private treaty market with a guide of between €1.2 and €1.3m.

