88ac of top-quality west Wicklow land with a five-bed farmhouse for €1.2m

There are many good farms to be found in west Wicklow and among them is an 88ac residential holding at Glencannon, Baltinglass.

The property comes with a good house and decent sheds and is on the private treaty market with a guide of between €1.2 and €1.3m.

Adjoining the Baltinglass/Ballytore road, the property is close to the M9, 3km from Baltinglass.

Expand Close The land is south-west-facing / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land is south-west-facing

The fine, two-storey, five-bedroom traditional farmhouse is in very good condition.

It includes a sitting room, kitchen, a downstairs bedroom and a cloakroom toilet with a wash-hand basin.

Upstairs there are four other bedrooms, one of which could be used as an office, and a bathroom.

The farmyard has a good range of facilities including two three-column round-roof sheds with lean-tos and a three-column haybarn.

One lean-to is used as a garage and the other as a workshop, while a number of useful sheds could be converted for stabling.

Expand Close The substantial range of sheds at the Glencannon farm / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The substantial range of sheds at the Glencannon farm

The lands, laid out in a number of divisions of old pasture with good road frontage, are well watered and fenced.

Auctioneer Joe Kinsella describes the ground as “top-quality, south-west-facing land that would suit tillage and grazing”.

A central roadway laid down a number of years ago adds dairying to the list of possible agricultural uses.

Expand Close Suitable for grazing or tillage, the farm has a central roadway that could open it up to dairying / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Suitable for grazing or tillage, the farm has a central roadway that could open it up to dairying

“West Wicklow hasn’t seen as good a farm for sale for many a year,” Mr Kinsella said.

The property will be sold as an entire and while the sale is currently by private treaty, it may go to auction at a later stage.

54ac farm at Kiltegan for €14,000/ac

Mr Kinsella is also handling the sale of a 54ac farm at Kyle, Kiltegan with a derelict house and a some dated outhouses.

Located 6km from Baltinglass, the farm is on the private treaty market with a guide of €700,000 to €800,000 or about €14,000/ac.

The lands are in a number of fields fronting the public road.

A derelict house on the land, in need of renovation or replacement, could ease the passage of planning permission.

Expand Close A derelict house could ease the pathway fr planning on the 54ac farm at Kyle, Kiltegan. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A derelict house could ease the pathway fr planning on the 54ac farm at Kyle, Kiltegan.

Farm buildings include a two-column hayshed and lean-to, a fuel shed and some old stone buildings.

Expand Close The shed at Kiltegan / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The shed at Kiltegan

According to the auctioneer the lands are reasonably well fenced and watered and, overall, the place would make an ideal smallholding.