84ac non-residential Meath farm with €950,000 guide

A non-residential farm of 84ac of quality Meath land is for sale by public auction at a guide price of €950,000.

The farm at Pelletstown, Drumree, was originally developed by the late Dr Roger McCarrick, well known scientist, beef processor and farmer who built up his top-quality pedigree Limousin herd there.

Dr McCarrick initially brought nine heifers to Pelletstown in 1973 and they became the foundation stock of the Pelletstown Pedigree Limousin Herd that went on to dominate cattle shows up and down the country for almost three decades.

The farm, which is located one mile from Batterstown Village, has been in the same ownership for more than 50 years. It has been farmed to an exceptionally high standard and is now presented to the market as a model farm.

Laid out in large divisions, the lands are bisected by the River Tolka and each land parcel has access to a well fenced and properly surfaced farm roadway. There is nor an inch of waste in the entire 84ac.

The large complex of sheds is laid out in three main blocks and offers a flexible range of accommodation suitable for many uses - in the recent past, it housed up to 300 cattle and stored the necessary fodder.

There is both slatted and dry bedded accommodation. The sheds are further complimented by extensive concrete yards, with aprons providing good access and easy turnaround for trucks and machinery. The farm is as fertile as you would expect on the banks of the River Tolka, well elevated and with a great depth of free-draining soil, suitable for any agricultural or equine enterprise. The lands are currently producing a high quality wheat crop on 62ac and the remaining 22ac is in permanent pasture. Stephen Barry from Raymond Potterton auctioneers says "anyone interested in good farmland would want to buy this farm".

The auction of Pelletstown will take place in Raymond Potterton's salesrooms in Navan, Co Meath, on Thursday, August 8, at 3pm.

On the same day, the auctioneers are selling a residential holding of 41ac at Mullaghfin, Balrath. The residence is a three-bedroomed land-commissioned cottage in need of refurbishment. The land is set out in three divisions. Half the land is currently in tillage usage and the remainder is in grass. The farm benefits from mature hedgerows and has good road frontage. Comprising the house on 0.7ac, Lot 1 is being offered at a guide price of €180,000 and the land of 40ac is being offered at a guide price of €400,000 or €10,000 per acre.

This auction will also take place on Thursday, August 8, at 3pm in Raymond Potterton's salesrooms, Navan, Co Meath.

