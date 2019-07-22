84ac non-residential Meath farm with €950,000 guide

Good breeding: The farm at Pelletstown was developed by farmer, beef processor and scientist Dr Roger McCarrick, who built up a top class pedigree Limousin herd on the Co Meath farm
Good breeding: The farm at Pelletstown was developed by farmer, beef processor and scientist Dr Roger McCarrick, who built up a top class pedigree Limousin herd on the Co Meath farm

Storm Powell

A non-residential farm of 84ac of quality Meath land is for sale by public auction at a guide price of €950,000.

The farm at Pelletstown, Drumree, was originally developed by the late Dr Roger McCarrick, well known scientist, beef processor and farmer who built up his top-quality pedigree Limousin herd there.

Dr McCarrick initially brought nine heifers to Pelletstown in 1973 and they became the foundation stock of the Pelletstown Pedigree Limousin Herd that went on to dominate cattle shows up and down the country for almost three decades.

The farm, which is located one mile from Batterstown Village, has been in the same ownership for more than 50 years. It has been farmed to an exceptionally high standard and is now presented to the market as a model farm.

Laid out in large divisions, the lands are bisected by the River Tolka and each land parcel has access to a well fenced and properly surfaced farm roadway. There is nor an inch of waste in the entire 84ac.

The large complex of sheds is laid out in three main blocks and offers a flexible range of accommodation suitable for many uses - in the recent past, it housed up to 300 cattle and stored the necessary fodder.

There is both slatted and dry bedded accommodation. The sheds are further complimented by extensive concrete yards, with aprons providing good access and easy turnaround for trucks and machinery. The farm is as fertile as you would expect on the banks of the River Tolka, well elevated and with a great depth of free-draining soil, suitable for any agricultural or equine enterprise. The lands are currently producing a high quality wheat crop on 62ac and the remaining 22ac is in permanent pasture. Stephen Barry from Raymond Potterton auctioneers says "anyone interested in good farmland would want to buy this farm".

The auction of Pelletstown will take place in Raymond Potterton's salesrooms in Navan, Co Meath, on Thursday, August 8, at 3pm.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

On the same day, the auctioneers are selling a residential holding of 41ac at Mullaghfin, Balrath. The residence is a three-bedroomed land-commissioned cottage in need of refurbishment. The land is set out in three divisions. Half the land is currently in tillage usage and the remainder is in grass. The farm benefits from mature hedgerows and has good road frontage. Comprising the house on 0.7ac, Lot 1 is being offered at a guide price of €180,000 and the land of 40ac is being offered at a guide price of €400,000 or €10,000 per acre.

This auction will also take place on Thursday, August 8, at 3pm in Raymond Potterton's salesrooms, Navan, Co Meath.

Indo Farming


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

The property is set on 153-ac of land in Ballygannonbeg

€2m guide for prime 153ac farm with two residences and extensive facilities...
Complete package: A front view of 'The Bawn' located near Killucan in Co Westmeath. The house extends to 3,530 sq ft and the land includes 10ac of mature forestry. There is also an option to buy an additional 30ac of grazing ground across the road

Architect-design residence on 30ac in Westmeath for €750,000
(Stock image)

Limerick farm across the road from record sale is now up for auction
Green acres: The 144ac farm is located 2kms from Newcastlewest and is on the market at a guide price of €800,000

A 144ac dairy farm with extensive outbuildings is on the market for...
Sky’s the limit: The farm is located on the Longford/Westmeath border in a sought-after location

Midlands holding for sale with the potential for agri-tourism business
Aerial view of the 1,120ac Abbey Leix estate

See the 450ac midlands estate with prime ground and a guide price of...

North Longford 61ac holding 'in good heart' guided at €500,000


Top Stories

Breaking new ground: The new 900 Vario sees the series venture beyond the 400hp mark for the first time and the Fendt Life Cab can send your machine's data via a mobile network

Fendt's revamped 900 Vario range sets new standards in 200hp-plus tractor...
The winners in the ewe lamb class line out with Edward Buckley, chairman Irish Charollais Sheep Society and judge Melvin Mathews

Breading for quality leads Wicklow sheep farmer to success
The Irish Pig Society has said its members won't take pigs to shows this summer.

No show for pigs amid Swife Fever threat
Stock image

‘Silage effluent causes serious fish kill’ – Limerick council
Advice: Dr Stan Lalor addresses the Lakeland Agri grassland farm walk in Monaghan

How to strike the right balance on soil nutrients
Safety warning: Brendan McLaughlin on his farm outside Manorcunningham in Donegal. Photo: Clive Wasson

'You can have all the safety measures in the world - but never trust a cow'
Anaerobic digester

Climate report 'overstating' cost of agri-biomethane