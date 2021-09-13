82ac farm ‘in a scenic setting’ in Wicklow guided at €7,500-8,000/ac

The land at Slad, Tagoat would suit most agicultural uses

The sheds also need work

Opportunity: The house at Craffield, Aughrim, Co Wicklow, has not been lived in for five years, but the land is good quality

Online and hybrid auctions continue to thrive and they are providing vendors with an extra choice according to auctioneer David Quinn, of Quinn Property.

Mr Quinn is selling a 82ac residential holding at Craffield, Aughrim, Co Wicklow by hybrid auction.

This executor sale will be offered in two lots. Lot 1 comprises 44ac with a residence, while 38ac and outbuildings are being offered in Lot 2.

Located in a picturesque part of south Co Wicklow, it is situated along the Wicklow Way and is 5km west of Aughrim, just off the Aughavannagh road.

It is 12km from Arklow and the N11, 15km south of Rathdrum and 70km south of Dublin.

The farm is accessed over a hard-core laneway and the residence is 500m from the public road.

The old-period, two-storey, stone-built farmhouse has a sound structure but has not been lived in for five years and is in need of modernisation.

It comprises kitchen, sitting room and three bedrooms and it has access to water and a septic tank.

The lands are good quality. A laneway runs through the farm, giving access to most of the fields.

There is a fuel shed to rear of the property, some traditional old stone outbuildings and a two-span shed with lean-to.

The guide price for the property is €7,500-8,000/ac.

“This is a south-facing farm in a private, scenic setting,” says Mr Quinn “It is all in grass with no waste and has previously been used for sheep farming.

“There is a nice interest from local farmers. And this type of property can also appeal to someone who has sold land for development near an urban centre and wishes to relocate.”

The public auction in Carnew Mart and on-line auction will take place on Wednesday, October 13 at 12 noon.

Slad, Tagoat, Co Wexford

In Co Wexford, Mr Quinn is offering a 49ac roadside holding at a guide price of €490,000 or €10,000/ac.

Located just off the N25 at Slad, Tagoat along the main Rosslare/Wexford road, the property has extensive frontage onto the road leading to Our Lady’s Island.

It is close to Rosslare Europort and Rosslare Strand and is a 15-minute drive along the M11 to Wexford town.

The non-residential holding is laid out in six divisions and is currently in a mixture of grassland and tillage and would be suited to most agricultural uses.

There is a natural water course running along the south-western boundary and the land may have development potential for a house.

The property will be offered in two lots, one of 31.3ac and the other of 17.9ac.

This online auction will take place on Tuesday, September 21 at 4pm.