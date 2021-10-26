81ac Longford holding set to top €1m

The substantial slatted shed is a valuable piece of farm infrastructure

The farm has frontage on to three stretches of road

‘Quality, free-draining ground’: The 81ac farm at Robinstown, Granard, Co Longford is laid out in newly fenced, large fields

Longford land has been making strong prices and it is expected that an 81ac residential farm at Robinstown, Granard will continue the trend.

The property will be sold at public auction and online by JJ Flood & Sons auctioneers, with a guide price of between €950,000 and €1m.

The farm is just off the Mullingar to Granard road 3km from Granard and 32km from Mullingar.

Home to the Carrigy family for over 150 years, it is described as “a quality residential farm with good farm facilities in two yards and 81ac of free-draining ground”.

Expand Close The land at Robinstown / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Robinstown

The land is laid out in newly fenced, large fields with natural hedgerow and a water supply. The farm is bisected by a local road, giving double road frontage, while there is single frontage to another road.

The residence is a well-maintained four-bedroomed bungalow built in 1967 to a very high standard. It includes an underground rainwater-harvesting tank.

Recent upgrades include double glazing, mahogany front and rear doors, and replacement of the gutters.

The farm is ideal for any type of farming, and even grew tobacco in the 1920s and 1930s.

Cultivation of the crop was overseen by the then Irish Tobacco Commission.

At auction a 58ac parcel of roadside land in 11 fields will be offered with a good yard comprising a three-column double slatted shed, handling facilities and an extensive 640 square metre silage slab.

Expand Close The farm has frontage on to three stretches of road / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The farm has frontage on to three stretches of road

A second lot is made up of 21ac of top-quality land in three watered and fenced fields.

The third piece includes the bungalow on a 2ac site with gardens.

An adjoining yard has a three-column hayshed along with a silage pit and a large secure utility shed.

An older range of outbuildings are without roofs but retain their cut-stone walls.

Expand Close The substantial slatted shed is a valuable piece of farm infrastructure / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The substantial slatted shed is a valuable piece of farm infrastructure

The lots may be offered in different combinations, with lots one and two with the main yard making up 79ac.

The second and third lots, comprising the house and the old yard on 23ac, can also be offered as one, as will the entire.

The public auction takes place at the Mullingar Park Hotel at 3pm on Friday, November 19 and online through LSL Auctions.

Intending bidders need to register with the auctioneers by Tuesday, November 16.