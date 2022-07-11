80ac Kilcock parcel goes on sale for €1.5m as Kildare land continues to make headline prices

The land at Moyvalley is divided into good sized fields and comes with 300m of road frontage.

North Kildare land, especially on border with Meath, is making headline prices in recent months. A number of properties coming for sale in the area should make for interesting sales in the coming weeks.

An 80ac parcel of land adjoining the Kilcock development boundary will attract business, farming and investment interest. On the Maynooth side of the town, it is home to grazing land, tillage a bio-energy crop and forestry. The sale is guided by Coonans of Maynooth at a figure in excess of €1.5m or over €18,750/ac.

Located about 300 to 400m from the famous Moyglare Stud the land has over 875m of road frontage along the Moyglare Road and frontage on to the River Rye.

The holding is currently in four fields with one in winter corn, one in miscanthus and two in grass. An 11.5ac plantation of forestry made up mainly of beech and ash planted about 20 years ago.

The property also has significant ‘hope value’ into the future given its proximity to the development boundary of Kilcock. Auctioneer Will Coonan says it is seldom a block of farmland of this size comes for sale in the area. He expects it to attract keen interest. The Newtownmoyaghy farm is being sold by public auction on Wednesday, July 20 at 3pm at the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

Moyvalley

Staying in north Kildare, a 39ac residential holding at Moyvalley on the Kildare/Meath border will be sold in lots when it comes to auction with a guide price of €650,000. The property is 7km from Enfield, 12km from Kinnegad and close to the M6 and M4 motorway.

Expand Close The house on 5ac at Moyvalley is guided at €275,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house on 5ac at Moyvalley is guided at €275,000

All in the one block the place has extensive frontage extending of between 300 to 400m onto the R148 and on to a side road. The land is currently in grass and bounded by lovely mature hedgerows and natural trees giving plenty of shelter.

According to Paddy Jordan of selling agents Jordan auctioneers, the land is mainly good with a small section that could do with drainage and reclamation.

The place will be offered for sale in two lots comprised of the residence on 5ac and a lot made up of c34ac of land.

The house is a small detached ro-fab style cottage extending to c. 785 sq ft with accommodation that includes a kitchen, sitting room, bathroom and three bedrooms. Out of doors there is a large, detached garage and an old yard with a two-column hay barn and lean-to along with some derelict stores. This lot on 5ac is guided at €275,000.

The non-residential land extending to 34ac has about 300m of frontage onto the R418 with a gateway to a local road on the eastern boundary. The land is all in grass and divided into good-sized fields and, according to the auctioneers the ground is suitable for a number of farming enterprises. This section is guided at €375,000.

Expand Close The land at Moyvalley is divided into good sized fields and comes with 300m of road frontage. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Moyvalley is divided into good sized fields and comes with 300m of road frontage.

The property will be sold by hybrid public and online auction to be held on Thursday, July 28 at 3pm at Lawlor’s Hotel, Naas.

Carlow

In the south east, Dawsons of Tullow are handling the sale a 50ac holding of prime arable land at Browneshill, on the outskirts of Carlow town. It is guided pre-auction at €15,000 to €20,000/ac.

Expand Close This 50ac holding of prime arable land at Browneshill is 2.5km from Carlow town. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp This 50ac holding of prime arable land at Browneshill is 2.5km from Carlow town.

Located 2.5km from Carlow, the land was originally part of the adjacent Browneshill estate and laterally a Land Commission farm. Presently in permanent pasture, it is laid out in two divisions with adequate access for machinery and services from a local road. While its proximity to the town might indicate some future development potential, auctioneer John Dawson is clear it is being sold as agricultural land. The place is coming to auction at the Seven Oaks Hotel, Carlow at 3pm on Wednesday, July 20.