64.5ac Laois holding bought for £14,000 in 1969 makes €14,000/ac

The tillage land at Derrylusk, Mountrath, Co Laois

The house on 1.5ac at Derrylusk, Mountrath made €275,000

A 63ac portion of the farm at Derrylusk, Mountrath made €14,000/ac

Greenhills Farm, a 64.5ac residential holding between Mountrath and the gates of the Ballyfin Hotel in Co Laois was sold in 1969 for £14,000.

In recent weeks, auctioneer Matt Dunne sold the farm for €14,000/ac… what a difference 52 years makes.

The residence on 1.5ac made €275,000, while the farmland made €885,000 — a total of €1.16m. The land exceeded its guide by €255,000.

Located at Derrylusk, 1.6km from Mountrath on the Mountmellick road, the property is 13km from Portlaoise.

In a lovely setting at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, and with extensive road frontage, the rich undulating limestone ground is currently in tillage and grass.

Expand Close The tillage land at Derrylusk, Mountrath, Co Laois / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The tillage land at Derrylusk, Mountrath, Co Laois

A farmyard includes a series of dated buildings and the derelict remains of the original farmhouse. The current residence is a four-bedroom bungalow built in 1978.

At auction the bungalow on 1.5ac was bid to €270,000. The 63ac parcel of farmland was then offered and after a round of the physical and virtual auction rooms, was held at €600,000.

Following consultations with the vendor, Mr Dunne conducted a second round of bidding, after which the bungalow on its site was making €275,000 and the land had reached €700,000.

A further consultation saw the 63ac placed on the market, which signalled the beginning of the heavy action.

Four bidders took to the chase in increments of €10,000, €5,000 and €2,500.

A local farmer and a woman from Birr with equestrian interests, represented by auctioneer Donal Boyd, remained in contention to the end. Eventually, the hammer fell at €885,000 in favour of Mr Boyd and his client.

The bungalow on 1.5ac was then sold under the hammer to a local couple for €275,000.

Expand Close The house on 1.5ac at Derrylusk, Mountrath made €275,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The house on 1.5ac at Derrylusk, Mountrath made €275,000

Mr Dunne was delighted with the sale, saying the price made by the land surpassed all expectations.

Letting land makes €400/ac

Staying in Laois, a land letting auction conducted by Joe Coogan of Castlecomer saw a 55ac farm at Boley, Ballylinan make €400/ac on a five-year lease.

The land has no entitlements and no buildings, but facilities include a cattle crush and a water supply.

All in grass the ground has both grazing and tillage potential. The sale opened at €250/ac and with four active bidders involved it quickly rose to €300/ac, at which point it went on the market. Another €100/ac was bid by the contenders before the hammer fell at €400/ac when a local drystock farmer won the day.

Freshford land sale

In a land auction Mr Coogan sold a 20ac roadside tillage field at Kilrush, Freshford, Co Kilkenny.

With frontage on to a byroad, the place is an ideal add-on to a tillage or dairy operation.

It attracted lively interest from the dairy sector. Once auction proceedings had opened at €250,000 two dairy bidders drove the price to €320,000, at which point the property was withdrawn.

It sold after auction for a higher price believed to be in the region of €16,500/ac.