64.5ac Laois holding bought for £14,000 in 1969 makes €14,000/ac

Rise in farm prices shows no sign of slowing down
Greenhills Farm, a 64.5ac residential holding between Mountrath and the gates of the Ballyfin Hotel in Co Laois was sold in 1969 for £14,000.
In recent weeks, auctioneer Matt Dunne sold the farm for €14,000/ac… what a difference 52 years makes.
The residence on 1.5ac made €275,000, while the farmland made €885,000 — a total of €1.16m. The land exceeded its guide by €255,000.
Located at Derrylusk, 1.6km from Mountrath on the Mountmellick road, the property is 13km from Portlaoise.
In a lovely setting at the foot of the Slieve Bloom Mountains, and with extensive road frontage, the rich undulating limestone ground is currently in tillage and grass.
A farmyard includes a series of dated buildings and the derelict remains of the original farmhouse. The current residence is a four-bedroom bungalow built in 1978.
At auction the bungalow on 1.5ac was bid to €270,000. The 63ac parcel of farmland was then offered and after a round of the physical and virtual auction rooms, was held at €600,000.
Following consultations with the vendor, Mr Dunne conducted a second round of bidding, after which the bungalow on its site was making €275,000 and the land had reached €700,000.
A further consultation saw the 63ac placed on the market, which signalled the beginning of the heavy action.
Four bidders took to the chase in increments of €10,000, €5,000 and €2,500.
A local farmer and a woman from Birr with equestrian interests, represented by auctioneer Donal Boyd, remained in contention to the end. Eventually, the hammer fell at €885,000 in favour of Mr Boyd and his client.
The bungalow on 1.5ac was then sold under the hammer to a local couple for €275,000.
Mr Dunne was delighted with the sale, saying the price made by the land surpassed all expectations.
Staying in Laois, a land letting auction conducted by Joe Coogan of Castlecomer saw a 55ac farm at Boley, Ballylinan make €400/ac on a five-year lease.
The land has no entitlements and no buildings, but facilities include a cattle crush and a water supply.
All in grass the ground has both grazing and tillage potential. The sale opened at €250/ac and with four active bidders involved it quickly rose to €300/ac, at which point it went on the market. Another €100/ac was bid by the contenders before the hammer fell at €400/ac when a local drystock farmer won the day.
In a land auction Mr Coogan sold a 20ac roadside tillage field at Kilrush, Freshford, Co Kilkenny.
With frontage on to a byroad, the place is an ideal add-on to a tillage or dairy operation.
It attracted lively interest from the dairy sector. Once auction proceedings had opened at €250,000 two dairy bidders drove the price to €320,000, at which point the property was withdrawn.
It sold after auction for a higher price believed to be in the region of €16,500/ac.