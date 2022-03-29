61ac farm Wicklow farm, guided at €700,000, includes a derelict Georgian house and cut-stone sheds

Áth na Gréine (the Ford of the Sun) was once a fording point over the Toor Brook river.

There are fine views of the surrounding countryside from the farm

The 61ac property is in one block of elevated grazing land

The house is of Georgian vintage and needs extensive refurbishment

Opportunity: The range of stone sheds at Athgreaney could be the basis of a valuable rural tourism project

For many years now, family and work reasons have afforded me numerous opportunities to visit Co Wicklow.

Travelling from Blessington across the Wicklow Gap to Roundwood, the wild and wonderful landscape never fails to delight and amaze, whatever the season.

The village of Hollywood, 11km from Blessington, is a key landmark on that trek. While quite a distance from Glendalough, the place has a long association with St Kevin and his monastery.

Over the centuries, many pilgrims passed through the village on the their way to the monastic settlement.

Located 2.5km from Hollywood, Athgreaney is a quaint traditional farm property set on 61ac in the Hollywood Glen. Áth na Gréine (the Ford of the Sun), was once a fording point over the Toor Brook river.

The holding includes a two-storey, Georgian-style, traditional farmhouse built around 1880, and a yard composed of granite outbuildings.

Two generations of the same family have run a successful cattle and sheep-rearing operation on the land for over 100 years.

The property comes to the market with a guide price of €700,000.

The house is a solid, 1,614 sq ft structure that has been uninhabited for a number of years.

Downstairs are two reception rooms, a kitchen and scullery, with three bedrooms upstairs.

According to David Doyle of selling agents JP&M Doyle, it could do with extensive renovation but “has the makings of a classic home in beautiful surroundings”.

The small, sheltered courtyard of cut-stone buildings has its own direct road access.

While in various states of repair, restoration could be undertaken as part of a rural tourism project in an area that attracts a lot of visitors.

The lands are laid out in 17 manageable divisions bordered by mature hedgerows with extensive road frontage.

The hill farm offers commanding views of the countryside including Slievecorragh, Church Mountain, Scalp and the Hollywood Glen and westwards to the N81 Baltinglass road.

The property will be sold at auction in two lots or as an entire.

Both lots are guided at €350,000: the house and sheds on 11ac; and 50ac of land.

The auctioneers are reporting strong interest.





“When you consider that a mid-terrace, three-bedroom house in Dublin’s southside is making €700,000, the Athgreaney farm represents great value,” Mr Doyle said.

The property will be sold at auction at 3pm on Friday, April 22 at Lawlors Hotel, Naas, Co Kildare.