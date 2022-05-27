58.5ac non-residential holding in Westmeath, with 25ac of forestry, guided at €500,000

On the main Shillelagh to Tinahely road this 62,7ac farm is suitable for grazing or tillage.

The land at Moranstown is described as good fattening ground.

The 54ac farm at Moranstown, Ballynacargy is in more than 11 fields divided by traditional hedgerow.

The buildings include a four-column haybarn and old livestock accommodation.

There is a range of useful farm buildings on the farm at Corry.

This 84ac farm at Corry, Rathowen, Co Westmeath has 58.5ac in pasture and 25.5 in forestry bordering the River Inny.

In view of the top prices being paid for Leinster land of late, a range of properties across the province are coming to auction in the next few weeks with conservative price estimates from €8,000/ac to €12,000/ac.

This Thursday, June 2, Murtagh Bros are selling an 84ac non-residential farm at Corry, Rathowen, Co Westmeath in an online auction.

The property includes 58.5ac of grazing ground with a range of farm buildings and a parcel of 25.5ac of forestry.

The entire is guided at €600,000.

Located 16km west of Mullingar and 1.6km off the N4 Sligo road, the holding will be sold in two lots or as an entire.

The 58.5ac is laid out in eight fields of good grazing ground fenced by traditional hedgerow. It has limited road frontage but enough for a site or two.

The yard is made up of a four-column haybarn with a double-breasted, slatted lean-to that includes a feeding passage.

There is also a standalone four-column dry shed, a number of other storage buildings, cattle-handling facilities and a derelict house.

This portion is guided at €500,000.

The 25.5ac of Sitka spruce forestry was planted 22 years ago and, while out of premium, the mature timber will be valuable.

Guided at €100,000, the parcel is accessed by right of way through the 58.5ac portion and bounds the River Inny at the rear.

The holding will be sold at online auction on the LSL platform at 3pm this Thursday, May 2.

‘A good solid farm in need of some TLC’

A 54ac parcel of roadside grazing ground at Moranstown, Ballynacargy in Co Westmeath is facing the auctioneer’s gavel with a guide price of €450,000.

Described by Mr Murtagh as “a good solid farm in need of some TLC”, the place is 800m from the village of Ballynacargy, and 16km from Mullingar.

Divided into 11 small fields fenced by hedgerow, it comes with a three-column bedded cattle shed, cattle-handling facilities and water supplied from a private well. There are no entitlements.

According to the auctioneer the farm is in a good beef-rearing locality where land is renowned for its fattening capacity.

It comes to online auction at 3pm on Thursday, June 16. Register with Murtagh Bros by June 10.

62.7 ac holding in west Wicklow selling in lots

A 62.7ac holding at Ballyrahan, Tinahely, Co Wicklow is coming to auction. 4km from the villages of Tinahely and Shillelagh, it has plenty of road frontage.

The parcel is currently part of a larger dairy holding and described as good-quality ground suited to crops or grazing and a steady supply of natural water from a number of sources.

With a guide of €10,000 to €12,000/ac, the place will be offered for sale in a number of lots or as an entire by auctioneer David Quinn. These include a 20.5ac parcel, a 42.2ac parcel or the entire.

The property will be sold by online auction at 3pm on Wednesday, June 8. Register with Quinn Property to bid.

Parcel of 13 ac at Skeeter Park, Co Wexford

Mr Quinn is also handling the sale of a 13ac piece of ground at Skeeter Park, Bargy Common, Cleariestown, Co Wexford and guiding the sale at €8,000/ac.

The lands are 10km southwest of Wexford town on the Duncannon Road, 3km from the village of Cleariestown. The holding is in two good quality grass fields and has good road frontage onto the R733.

It will be sold in one lot at online auction on Friday, June 10 at 12 noon.