€56,500/ac paid for Wexford land as huge prices made across the nation

Strong prices continue to be made in the virtual and real auction rooms throughout the country.

Almost €56,500/ac was paid for a 3.2ac portion of an 18ac parcel of ground at Kilcavan, Tara Hill, Gorey, Co Wexford.

The property was sold in lots by Sherry FitzGerald O’Leary Kinsella, making over €502,000.

The first lot, a 14.8ac field with sheds and yard, made €322,500 or over €21,800/ac while the plot of 3.2ac made €180,000.

In another auction conducted by the same auctioneers, over €18,000/ac was paid for a 24.9ac farm of land at Kilcloran, Camolin, Co Wexford.

Situated on the edge of Camolin village, the holding was sold at auction for €450,000.

Tipperary organic farm sells in lots for €1.06m

Mullingar auctioneer Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh travelled to Horse and Jockey in Tipperary to sell a 76.5ac residential farm at Ballynonty, Thurles.

The property, with organic certification for tillage and carrying a Dexter dairy herd, includes a renovated five-bedroom period house, a farmyard and equestrian centre.

A lively auction went back and forth between the entire and the lots, with the latter winning the day when they made a total of €1.06m.

The first lot, comprising the house and outbuildings on 3.2ac, was bid to €275,000 during the first and second rounds.

Three other lots extending to 32.25ac, 19ac and 22ac failed to attract any bid until the third round.

When the entire opened at €700,000 it was bid to €920,000 in the first round.

However, the lots then found their mojo. The house on 3.2ac sold for €425,000 after the fifth round, and the 32.2ac piece was bought by the same buyer for €345,000.

Two local farmers bought the 19ac plot and the 22ac piece, for €125,000 and €165,000 respectively.

This represented a total of €1.06m, while the entire was withdrawn from the race at €1.035m.

27ac Trim farm makes €17,400/ac

In Co Meath, Thomas Potterton sold a 27ac farm at Carberstown, Trim for €470,000 or €17,400/ac.

Located 3km from Trim, the holding contains a derelict house in four fields bounded by traditional hedgerow.

Described by the auctioneer as “a lovely block of land”, it attracted plenty of interest when it opened at €330,000 and climbed rapidly, with three bidders contesting.

The place went on the market at €450,000 and sold to a local businessman.

“It was over before I could draw my breath,” Mr Potterton said.

Longford farm sells prior to auction

Mullingar auctioneer Dillon Murtagh sold a 70ac non-residential holding at Ballinree, Edgeworthstown, Co Longford — guided at €450,000 — before auction.

According to Mr Murtagh it made a price well ahead of its guide.

Located just off the N55 the place has decent road frontage, is laid out in five fields and has good cattle-handling facilities.

Westmeath farm exceeds guide by over €100,000

Mr Murtagh also saw a 37ac roadside farm at Kilbeggan, Co Westmeath exceed its guide by more than €100,000.

Fronting on to the old Dublin road at Kilbeggan, the holding was guided at €250,000 and made €352,000.

Located on the eastern side of the village, the lands are of decent quality laid out in neat, tidy divisions running down to the River Brosna.

The property is in two lots, of 8.5ac and 28.5ac, with the latter including a farmyard and cattle-handling facilities.

Six bidders engaged in the sale and a local farmer emerged as the successful new owner