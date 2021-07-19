53ac in Longford with solar farm potential on the market for €200,000

Summer 2021 is proving to be a busy season for land sales in the midlands, with plots and farms of various shapes and sizes making good money.

Now three farms, two in Longford and one in Westmeath, are coming to online auction under the direction of Murtagh Bros Mullingar.

The first is a c.53ac non-residential holding at Derryhaun, Keenagh, Co Longford, guided at €200,000. Located about 2km east of Derryhaun Village, just off the R392 Mullingar to Roscommon Road, the farm is about 11km from Ballymahon.

The holding has a mix of land types that includes good ground in permanent pasture and some rougher grazing along with a portion of bogland. According to Dillon Murtagh, the place could do with attention, some reclamation work and has great potential as grazing ground.

With 10kv electricity lines running overhead, the holding may have potential as a solar farm and could also provide some handy extensification for a farmer with a nitrates issue.

The property will be sold online on the LSL platform at 3pm this Friday, July 23. Intending bidders are asked to register and lodge a deposit with Murtagh Bros in advance of the auction.

Rochfortbridge

Six days later, the same auctioneers are handling the sale of 20ac of recently reseeded land with good road frontage at Gortumly, Rochfortbridge, Co Westmeath. It comes to auction with a guide of €185,000 or over €9,000/ac.

The lands are 1km from Rochfortbridge on the Kinnegad Road. Described by Mr Murtagh as a tidy piece of ground, all under grass and laid out in one undivided division, with good fencing the land could be used for any purpose, including tillage.

Laid out in two fields, the holding has a cattle crush, a small stone shed and decent road frontage on to the R446 or the old N6.

According to the auctioneer, the lands would be a great addition to an existing farm or could equally, with the required planning permission, be turned into a compact residential hobby farm.

Proximity to the M6 within commuter distance of Dublin will make the place very attractive to a range of customers.

The online auction on the LSL platform takes place at 3pm on Thursday, July 29. Bidders are to register in advance of the auction and lodge a deposit to the value of 10pc of the guide price with Murtagh Bros.

Cullaboy

On the following day, Murtagh’s will handle the sale of 63ac of fattening land at Cullaboy, near Granard in Longford. It comes to online auction with a guide of €350,000.

Located just over 6km from Granard and off the N55 Cavan Road, the farm is all under grass with excellent road frontage. Extending to c.63ac, the pastureland in one undivided parcel and laid out in a variety of fields.

An old farmstead on the property is made up of a derelict residence with outbuildings. According to the auctioneers, the lands are in need of reclamation and reseeding, but the place has the makings of a fine addition to any holding.

Given its size, it would also make a fine part-time farm, while the presence of the derelict house could facilitate residential development.

The farm will be sold online on the LSL platform Friday, July 30, at 3pm. Prospective customers are asked to register and lodge a deposit with Murtagh Bros in advance of the sale.