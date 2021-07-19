Farming

53ac in Longford with solar farm potential on the market for €200,000

Multiple possibilities for a range of small properties

This 53ac parcel of mixed ground at Keenagh, Co Longford, needs reclamation but has great potential Expand
A 20ac farm at Rochfortbridge is within striking distance of Dublin and could have residential potential Expand
This 63ac fattening farm at Cullaboy near Granard has an old farmstead and road frontage Expand

Jim O'Brien

Summer 2021 is proving to be a busy season for land sales in the midlands, with plots and farms of various shapes and sizes making good money.

Now three farms, two in Longford and one in Westmeath, are coming to online auction under the direction of Murtagh Bros Mullingar.

The first is a c.53ac non-residential holding at Derryhaun, Keenagh, Co Longford, guided at €200,000. Located about 2km east of Derryhaun Village, just off the R392 Mullingar to Roscommon Road, the farm is about 11km from Ballymahon.

