49ac equestrian smallholding in the Slieve Blooms for €598,000

The land is in permanent pasture in a range of fields divided by stone walls and hedgerow.

The living area is newly dry-lined and painted.

The kitchen has an island with an integrated hob.

The sand arena is flood-lit and stud-railed.

Three large boxes are used for foaling.

The equestrian facilities include a stable block of five boxes.

The house and yards at Ballynahown Clonalsee. The house is part renovated.

A non-residential portion with 41ac is guided at €349,000 or over €8,500/ac.

A parcel with the house and facilities on 8ac is guided at €249,000.

The 49ac residential equestrian farm at Ballynahown, Clonalsee Co Laois is guided at €598,000.

A circle of towns and villages surround the Slieve Bloom Mountains, and among them are two picturesque villages: Clonalsee in Co Laois and Cadamstown in Offaly.

Between these neighbouring settlements, right on county boundary, is a 49ac residential equestrian property that is coming to auction in its lots or as an entire for €598,000.

The house and yard on 8ac is guided at €249,000, while the remaining 41ac of land is guided at €349,000.

The property, situated on the R421/R422 linking Mountmellick and Birr, is 8km west of Clonalsee, 1km from Cadamstown and 20km from Birr.

The land is good grazing ground with plenty of road frontage. Falling away from the road, it is drained by the County River, which forms part of the western boundary of the farm and divides Laois from Offaly.

The 1850 sq ft traditional farmhouse is under renovation and comprises an open-plan kitchen/dining area with plenty of natural light from newly fitted glass doors.

Incorporating the old and the new, a traditional, oil-fired Raeburn range has been maintained in the kitchen, while modern units have been fitted along with a Belfast sink and an island with an integrated hob.

A living area has recently been dry-lined and painted; a sitting room and wet room are also on the ground floor.

Upstairs are four bedrooms and a bathroom.

The house is set on an elevated site with views over the countryside.

The yard, which was once used as a riding school, has a gravelled parking area and includes a floodlit stud-railed sand arena, a stable block with five loose boxes and a tack room.

Another block contains three large stables used as foaling boxes.

A number of older stone buildings are used as storage, while other facilities include a silage pit and a dungstead.

With plenty of road frontage on to the R421 the lands are in permanent pasture and laid out in a number of grazing paddocks bounded by a mix of natural hedging and cut-stone walls.

Some of the ground, especially by the river, is in old woodland.

The lands are bounded by mature trees and in part by the river, which provides a natural water supply.

The area is home to progressive dairy and beef farmers and auctioneer Padraic Murtagh expects much local interest in the land and wider interest in the house, yard and equestrian facilities.

Intending bidders must register with the Mullingar office of James L Murtagh before 5pm Thursday, June 2.

The auction will be held at the County Arms, Birr and on the LSL online platform on Thursday, June 9 at 3.0.