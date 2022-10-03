€4.5m-worth of luxury for man and beast –multiple-champion-producing equestrian farm on 218ac with three houses

The three American barns contain up to 55 stables.

One of two three-bedroom bungalows

Top-notch: Lumville was tastefully and fully refurbished in 2006

One of the largest and most impressive farms to come on the market this year is Lumville Farm, a 218ac residential equestrian property near Edenderry in Co Offaly.

It is to be sold at auction with a guide of €4.5m.

Lumville is one of the Derrinstown Stud farms owned by the late Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and nothing has been spared in the kitting out of the residential and equine accommodation.

The facilities include horse-walkers, lunging rings, all-weather turn-out paddocks and 55 stables.

Its track record in the bloodstock stakes speaks for itself through the breeding and rearing of 41 winners in Group 1 races.

The holding can be bought as an entire or in two lots divided by the public road, giving frontage of 1.8km.

It is laid out in classic equestrian style with stud railing and neat fencing throughout.

Lumville on 167ac has three houses and extensive equestrian facilities.

According to Philip Byrne of selling agents Coonans, “the soil is predominantly carboniferous limestone, ideal for bloodstock and livestock production”.

The equestrian facilities are world class and in immaculate condition in a property that is ready to host a thriving bloodstock business.

Three modern stable blocks accommodate 58 loose boxes in American-style barns, while the cut-stone buildings making up the yard are in top-class condition.

Included are three isolation boxes, a veterinarian room, a lunging ring, two horse walkers and livestock-handling facilities.

There is one main residence (‘the manager’s house’) and two ‘staff houses’.

The main house is a 2,830 sq ft, two-storey, four-bedroom structure in excellent condition and centrally located on the land. It has two reception rooms, a study, a kitchen/dining area and a guest WC. Upstairs is the family bathroom and four bedrooms, one of which is ensuite.

The two-storey manager's house extends to 2,380 sq ft

The staff houses are modern three-bed bungalows with a kitchen/dining area and a sitting room. One is on its own site and the other is in the yard.

One of two three-bedroom bungalows

The first lot, on 167ac, consists of the manager’s residence, a staff bungalow and the yard containing two American barns extending to 7,373 sq ft.

Each barn has two sets of Loddon stables with 21 loose boxes in each, along with feed rooms and all-weather turn-our paddocks.

The stables are laid out in a series of American barns.

Also included are a veterinary room, an ancillary feed room, a staff area and a reception room with kitchenette, a lunging ring, a horse walker, a loading bay and cattle handling facilities. This is guided at €3.5m.

Across the road a bungalow on 51ac comes with a smaller yard. This has a barn containing 13 loose boxes with a feed room, canteen, a tack room, a wash area and an all-weather turn out paddock.

There is also a hayshed, a machinery store, a lunging ring, a horse walker, a loading bay and cattle handling facilities. The smaller lot is guided at €1m.



“This phenomenal property is a great example of why Ireland is one of the leading producers of thoroughbred horses in the world,” said Will Coonan.

The treatment room

Lumville will be sold by public auction on Wednesday, October 26 at 3pm at the K-Club, Straffan, Co Kildare.