Farm Ireland
Independent.ie

Sunday 26 August 2018

Icon Hi °C | Lo °C Change

43.5ac of highly fertile land on the market in Meath for €400k

Perfect opportunity to build a substantial country residence in Meath.

Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

Land in the Kildare/Meath border country sells well, given the proximity of Dublin and the university town of Maynooth.

Eamon O'Flaherty of Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O'Flaherty is handling the sale of a compact 43.5ac non residential farm between the towns of Maynooth and Dunboyne. The private treaty sale is guided at €400,000.

With an address at Collistown in Meath, the holding is 1km off the main Dunboyne to Summerhill road, 8km from Maynooth and 9km from Dunboyne.

Described by the auctioneer as highly fertile, free draining land all in permanent pasture, the farm is laid out in nine good-sized fields and has extensive frontage on to the public road.

A parcel of 2ac of mature woodland is located at the centre of the farm consisting mostly of broadleaf trees. While there is nice mature boundary hedging with many fine specimen trees offering excellent shelter, the holding will need attention in terms of fencing and general husbandry.

In view of the location and size of the farm, Mr O'Flaherty says it offers a real opportunity as a site to build a decent country residence, subject to the necessary planning permission.

Kildare

Further south, Jordan auctioneers are handling the sale of a handy 23.6ac parcel of land at Newtown, Co Kildare, 2km from Kildare town and 1km from the M7 motorway.

Also Read

Located close to the National Stud and Kildare Retail Village, the property is not zoned but is across from zoned land which should give it some 'hope value'. Described by Clive Kavanagh as a top quality farm, the holding is all in grass and laid out in three fields with natural boundaries and plenty of mature timber.

The private treaty sale is guided at €300,000 or almost €13,000/ac which is in line with prices paid for farmland in the area.

Indo Farming

Get the latest news from the FarmIreland team 3 times a week.

FarmIreland.ie




More in Property

Ewoud and Jenny van den Berg pictured at Highlake House, Ballinaheglish, Co Roscommon. Photo: Brian Farrell

History and heart in this one-of-a-kind country home
The house, which can be bought in a separate lot or as an entire, is reached by a set of stone steps to the upper floor, while other accommodation is at garden level

'Sweet' farm by the banks of the Slaney
The sale is guided by Murtagh Bros, Mullingar at €700,000.

Midlands farm on the market primed for the dairy revolution
Many farmers are asking themselves 'why am I doing this?'

Traditional attachment to the land is ‘loosening’
The property is coming to auction with a guide price of €700,000

Victorian style house and 89ac in Westmeath for €700,000
Stock Image

Builders set for legal fight as farmers get vacant site reprieve
Cloonrane House is located near Finlough Lake close to Strokestown

Roscommon organic farm with tourism potential on the shores of Finlough...


Top Stories

The Kavanagh family from Drumphea Co Carlow, moving sheep from fields into shelter ahead of the arrival of storm Emma last March. Photo: Finbarr O'Rourke

How to finance your way out of the fallout from the extreme weather
The residence on the stud farm

The end of an era as top trainer puts stables and 88 acres on the market
REUTERS/Bruno Kelly

EU-Mercosur deal still faces farm, auto hurdles: Brazil
Donie Anderson farms around 120 ewes, which have access to 4,900 acres of the Wicklow Mountains National Park overlooking his farm in the Glensasmole Valley.

The dog whisperer - Donie Anderson's sheepdog stars are hard at work on...
Michelle Miller swapped an organic lifestyle in Los Angeles for farming with her husband in Iowa

'Farm Babe' on a mission to debunk 'myths' surrounding conventional...
FILE PHOTO: A French farmer harvests wheat, during sunset, in Bourlon, France July 19, 2018. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol/File Photo

EU wheat prices slip to 4-week low as supply jitters fade
Nileworks Inc.'s automated drone flies over rice plants, spraying pesticide while diagnosing growth of individual rice stalks, during a demonstration in Tome, Miyagi prefecture Japan August 20, 2018. Picture taken August 20, 2018. REUTERS/Yuka Obayashi

Drones offer high-tech help to Japan's aging farmers