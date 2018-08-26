Land in the Kildare/Meath border country sells well, given the proximity of Dublin and the university town of Maynooth.

43.5ac of highly fertile land on the market in Meath for €400k

Eamon O'Flaherty of Sherry Fitzgerald Brady O'Flaherty is handling the sale of a compact 43.5ac non residential farm between the towns of Maynooth and Dunboyne. The private treaty sale is guided at €400,000.

With an address at Collistown in Meath, the holding is 1km off the main Dunboyne to Summerhill road, 8km from Maynooth and 9km from Dunboyne.

Described by the auctioneer as highly fertile, free draining land all in permanent pasture, the farm is laid out in nine good-sized fields and has extensive frontage on to the public road.

A parcel of 2ac of mature woodland is located at the centre of the farm consisting mostly of broadleaf trees. While there is nice mature boundary hedging with many fine specimen trees offering excellent shelter, the holding will need attention in terms of fencing and general husbandry.

In view of the location and size of the farm, Mr O'Flaherty says it offers a real opportunity as a site to build a decent country residence, subject to the necessary planning permission.

Kildare

Further south, Jordan auctioneers are handling the sale of a handy 23.6ac parcel of land at Newtown, Co Kildare, 2km from Kildare town and 1km from the M7 motorway.