41ac Meath farm in top condition ideal for agricultural or equine use is guided at €12k/ac

‘One of the finest fields of land in Co Meath’ up for auction

A 41ac farm of land at Phepotstown, Kilcock, is in one field and in two lots
A 21ac non-residential farm at Caucestown near Athboy is coming to auction this Wednesday, with a guide of €180,000
The land at Caucestown has a farm entrance from the N51

A 41ac farm of land at Phepotstown, Kilcock, is in one field and in two lots

A 41ac farm of land at Phepotstown, Kilcock, is in one field and in two lots

A 21ac non-residential farm at Caucestown near Athboy is coming to auction this Wednesday, with a guide of €180,000

A 21ac non-residential farm at Caucestown near Athboy is coming to auction this Wednesday, with a guide of €180,000

The land at Caucestown has a farm entrance from the N51

The land at Caucestown has a farm entrance from the N51

A 41ac farm of land at Phepotstown, Kilcock, is in one field and in two lots

Jim O'Brien

This time of year sees swathes of land come on the market in parcels great and small. Even the hint of fine weather seems to boost confidence bringing out vendors and customers alike.

A 41ac farm of land at Phepotstown, Kilcock, on the Meath/Kildare border with a fine crop of grass is typical of the farms that liven up the market. Guided at €12,000/ac, it is coming to auction in one or two lots.

Located just 1km off the main Dunboyne / Summerhill (R158) road, the farm is 6km north-east of Kilcock and 9km from the university town of Maynooth.

