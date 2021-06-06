41ac Meath farm in top condition ideal for agricultural or equine use is guided at €12k/ac

This time of year sees swathes of land come on the market in parcels great and small. Even the hint of fine weather seems to boost confidence bringing out vendors and customers alike.

A 41ac farm of land at Phepotstown, Kilcock, on the Meath/Kildare border with a fine crop of grass is typical of the farms that liven up the market. Guided at €12,000/ac, it is coming to auction in one or two lots.

Located just 1km off the main Dunboyne / Summerhill (R158) road, the farm is 6km north-east of Kilcock and 9km from the university town of Maynooth.

According to Eamonn O’Flaherty of selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty, the farm has been expertly farmed and is in top condition without an inch of waste. It is well fenced by mature boundaries and some fine specimen trees. Currently under permanent pasture, the farm would be suitable for any agricultural or equine use.

While there are no buildings, the place has top class cattle-handling facilities.

With more than 600m of frontage to two public roads, the holding, which is primarily rectangular in shape, has residential potential where the construction of a residence could be envisaged on either lot, subject to the necessary planning permission being applied for and granted.

At auction, the farm will be offered for sale in three lots with the first comprised of a 19.7ac portion of prime ground with extensive dual road frontage and decent cattle handling facilities.

The second lot extends to about 21.7ac of prime lands with ample frontage onto the Rath Road, while the third lot includes the entire 41.4ac.

Auctioneer Eamon O’Flaherty expects lively interest in the property, “This farm has to be seen to really appreciated, occupying a wonderful location on the doorstep of the capital. This is definitely one of the finest fields of land Co Meath,” he said.

Although only recently brought to the market, the auctioneer says it has already attracted significant interest.

The property will be sold on the offr.io platform at noon on Friday, June 25 in a sale to be conducted in association with Sean Doyle, Agricultural Property Consultant.

Auction this Wednesday

Elsewhere in Co Meath, a 21ac non-residential farm near Athboy is coming to auction this Wednesday, June 9. The 31ac holding with good cattle handling facilities will be offered for sale online and is guided by Raymond Potterton Auctioneers at €180,000 or €8,570/ac.

Expand Close A 21ac non-residential farm at Caucestown near Athboy is coming to auction this Wednesday, with a guide of €180,000 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A 21ac non-residential farm at Caucestown near Athboy is coming to auction this Wednesday, with a guide of €180,000

Located at Caucestown, 2km from Athboy on the N51 Delvin road, the property has access and frontage on to the N51. The holding is laid out in a single field enclosed by mature hedges with an endless supply of water from a river to the rear of the farm.

All in old pasture, the ground is suitable for a range of farming pursuits and would make for a nice compact hobby farm or an ideal addition to a beef or dairy farm.

Expand Close The land at Caucestown has a farm entrance from the N51 / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp The land at Caucestown has a farm entrance from the N51

It will be sold by Raymond Potterton auctioneers online on the Offr platform this Wednesday, June 9 at 3pm.