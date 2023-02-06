Farming

40ac Kilkenny parcel with good road frontage and site potential guided at €15,000/ac

A number of smaller Leinster properties coming for sale will test the strength of prices

Quality land: This 40ac farm at Corbettstown and Ballyfoyle, near Castlecomer is guided at €600,000 Expand
A guide of €18,000/ac comes with this 14ac of tillage land at Milestown, Dunboyne. Expand
The 8ac field at Lime Avenue, Donadea is 6km from Kilcock and Clane. Expand

Jim O'Brien

At this time of the year I usually find myself ringing auctioneers wondering if there is anything out there to write about. This year I don’t have to lift the phone — there seems to be plenty of land heading for the market.

A number of smaller Leinster properties coming for sale in the next few weeks will test the strength of prices as the days lengthen.

