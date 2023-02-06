40ac Kilkenny parcel with good road frontage and site potential guided at €15,000/ac

At this time of the year I usually find myself ringing auctioneers wondering if there is anything out there to write about. This year I don’t have to lift the phone — there seems to be plenty of land heading for the market.

A number of smaller Leinster properties coming for sale in the next few weeks will test the strength of prices as the days lengthen.

Joe Coogan is selling a 40ac parcel of ground with lots of road frontage at Corbettstown and Ballyfoyle near Castlecomer, Kilkenny.

Mr Coogan describes the property as good agricultural ground that could have site potential. It is offered for sale by private treaty as an entire or in two lots.

A 15ac parcel is laid out in two fields and comes with plenty of road frontage onto the main Castlecomer-Kilkenny road.

The second piece extends to 25ac, and this is divided into four fields with road frontage onto a local thoroughfare known as the Mothel lane.

The property is opposite the Cave Bar on the main road, 8km from Castlecomer and 11km from Kilkenny city. The private treaty sale is guided at €600,000 or €15,000/ac.

14ac in Dunboyne for €18,000/ac

One of the first online land auctions of 2023 involves the sale of a 14ac parcel of ground with more than 300m of road frontage at Milestown, Dunboyne, Co Meath. The transaction is guided at €250,000 or about €18,000/ac.

The ground is in stubbles, and while tilled in recent years is described by Eamon O’Flaherty of joint selling agents Sherry FitzGerald Brady O’Flaherty (along with Paddy Dunican) as top-quality land suitable for any farming purpose.

Set in good country, it is close to Ballymacoll Stud, just over 4km south of Dunboyne. It could be suitable for a house.

The property will be offered for sale in an online auction on Wednesday, February 8.

8ac of pastureland in Kildare €17,000/ac

Mr O’Flaherty is also handling the sale of an 8ac piece of ground at Lime Avenue, Kilnamoragh South, Donadea, near Donadea Forest Park, Co Kildare.

The parcel is described as the best of land laid out in one field of permanent pasture with mature boundaries. The lands are just over 6km from both Kilcock and Clane and less than 15 minutes’ drive from Maynooth.

The sale is guided at agricultural prices of €125,000 or just over €17,000/ac. However, the auctioneer thinks there might be site possibilities.