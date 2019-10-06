37 acres with equestrian facilities for €3m in Kildare for auction this week

Winning connections: Castlesize House, near Naas, was home to former Irish champion jockey Liam Ward
Jim O'Brien

Castlesize, on 37ac of good Kildare land, is a salubrious Georgian residence with equestrian facilities on the banks of the Liffey at Millicent, near Naas.

The place was home to the famous Liam Ward, a former Irish flat racing champion jockey in the 1950s and 60s when he rode for Vincent O'Brien.

Ward was aboard Nijinsky when the equine superstar won the Irish Derby in 1970, a year when the horse won English racing's 'triple crown' of the 2,000 Guineas, Derby and St Leger - a feat that has not been matched since then.

Ward made his home at Castlesize where he bred horses within shouting distance of the major racing venues in the country.

The property, with a range of equestrian facilities, will be sold at auction by Coonan auctioneers Maynooth and guided at €3m.

Located 1.6km from Sallins, the property is 5km from Naas and 35km from Dublin.

The house is a fine Georgian construction with an elegant entrance hall and two reception rooms, a TV room, dining room, a kitchen and a utility. Other spaces include a downstairs WC, a boot room, an office and a library/study.

Upstairs are four spacious ensuite bedrooms with floor-to-ceiling windows, mirroring those downstairs. The house has many of the original Georgian features like ornate plasterwork and cornicing.

The building is in very good condition having been well maintained over the years. Other accommodation includes a gate lodge and a gardener's cottage.

The outbuildings are laid out in traditional courtyard style and include eight stables, a number of storage sheds and a double garage.

The land is made up of quality soil and laid out in a series of stud-railed paddocks around the house and bounded by the river.

The property will be sold at auction at the Shelbourne Hotel, Dublin, at 3pm on Wednesday, October 9.

