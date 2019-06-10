358 acre farm in Meath fails to sell after falling short of €11m guide

A Meath estate on 358ac of grass and tillage was withdrawn from auction during the week after being bid to €9.5m.

Located near the village of Skryne, Corbalton Hall was most recently owned by Pat McDonagh, the founder of Riverdeep, who spared nothing in bringing it back to its former glory. The sale was handled jointly by Goffs Country and Coonans of Maynooth and guided at €11m.

The property is in one block, but in two portions, with an outer crescent of land extending to 227ac currently in tillage, while an inner portion extending to 131ac includes the house, along with extensive grounds, gardens, parklands, outbuildings and pasture.

The house is described as a Georgian villa meticulously renovated and restored. From the stone pier entrance to the glasshouses in the walled garden, every inch of the property is as new.

The accommodation in the house incorporates five bedrooms and everything from a gym to a cinema. The variety of spaces includes a dining room, kitchen breakfast room a garden room, library, pantries, a utility and a laundry room. The once disused basement now has a beer cellar, a wine cellar, a gym and a

cinema. The grounds incorporate a kitchen garden with refurbished glasshouses in a fully restored walled garden.

The stable yard includes a renovated coach house along with an apartment and both contain further accommodation. There is a wide range of stables and a series of restored cut-stone sheds.

At auction, the property was offered as an entire and in lots, with the house and yards on 131ac guided at €8m, while the 227ac of tillage was guided at almost €3m.

Willie Coonan wielded the gavel on behalf of the joint agents and when proceedings opened, bidders showed keen interest in the house and buildings on 131ac and also in the entire, but there was little interest in the 227ac of tillage on its own.

The house and 131ac opened at €5m and with three bidders engaged in the action, they drove the price to €6.5m, where it held. The entire opened at €7m and three customers took to the field with initial increments of €500,000 descending to tranches of €100,000. The price reached €9.5m, where it held and after a few rounds of the room, Mr Coonan withdrew the property from the market.

According to Phillip Byrne of Coonans, it is likely the place will be sold as an entire and active negotiations are proceeding apace.

Online Editors