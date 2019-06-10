358 acre farm in Meath fails to sell after falling short of €11m guide

The stable yard includes a coachhouse and apartment
The stable yard includes a coachhouse and apartment
Jim O'Brien

Jim O'Brien

A Meath estate on 358ac of grass and tillage was withdrawn from auction during the week after being bid to €9.5m.

Located near the village of Skryne, Corbalton Hall was most recently owned by Pat McDonagh, the founder of Riverdeep, who spared nothing in bringing it back to its former glory. The sale was handled jointly by Goffs Country and Coonans of Maynooth and guided at €11m.

The property is in one block, but in two portions, with an outer crescent of land extending to 227ac currently in tillage, while an inner portion extending to 131ac includes the house, along with extensive grounds, gardens, parklands, outbuildings and pasture.

The house is described as a Georgian villa meticulously renovated and restored. From the stone pier entrance to the glasshouses in the walled garden, every inch of the property is as new.

The accommodation in the house incorporates five bedrooms and everything from a gym to a cinema. The variety of spaces includes a dining room, kitchen breakfast room  a garden room, library, pantries, a utility and a laundry room. The once disused basement now has a beer cellar, a wine cellar, a gym and a
cinema. The grounds incorporate a kitchen garden with refurbished glasshouses in a fully restored walled garden.

The stable yard includes a renovated coach house along with an apartment and both contain further accommodation. There is a wide range of stables and a series of restored cut-stone sheds.

At auction, the property was offered as an entire and in lots, with the house and yards on 131ac guided at €8m, while the 227ac of tillage was guided at almost €3m.

Willie Coonan wielded the gavel on behalf of the joint agents and when proceedings opened, bidders showed keen interest in the house and buildings on 131ac and also in the entire, but there was little interest in the 227ac of tillage on its own.

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

The house and  131ac opened at €5m and with three bidders engaged in the action, they drove the price to €6.5m, where it held. The entire opened at €7m and three customers took to the field with initial increments of €500,000 descending to tranches of €100,000. The price reached €9.5m, where it held and after a few rounds of the room, Mr Coonan withdrew the property from the market.

According to Phillip Byrne of Coonans, it is likely the place will be sold as an entire and active negotiations are proceeding apace.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in Property

City limits: The land at Woodtown, Rathfarnham, Dublin, is laid out in up to three fields

A capital farming opportunity - 30ac holding located close to Dublin city is...
The 80ac holding is laid out in 15 fields.

Cork dairy farm breaks the million mark
The farm is located at Beaufort close to Killarney and the Macgillycuddy Reeks

Controversial Kerry farm sells for just short of €2m to local buyer
Green fields: The holding is located at Greenanemore near Rathdrum in the heart of Wicklow

Back to nature in the Garden County - A 73ac traditional-style holding is on the...

Compact Tipp holding creating a stir
Work to do: The 2,475 sq ft two-storey farmhouse near Rathnure needs complete refurbishment

Bidders slug it out as Wexford holding goes for €19,000/ac

Land-buying spree by stud farms might be at an end as Tipp farms fail to hit...


Top Stories

Picture: Bloomberg

The wettest and wildest planting season US farmers can remember
Taking a stand: The IFA stages a Fair Deal protest at the Department of Health in Baggot Street, Dublin

Revised Fair Deal rules on fees to be backdated
Cows stand on a hill at a dairy farm in Hawera, New Zealand, that supplies milk to Fonterra. Photo: Bloomberg

Samantha McCaughren: 'Dairy sector be warned, China's not always...
The European Commissioner for Agriculture, Phil Hogan (Niall Carson/PA)

Margaret Donnelly: The tide may be going out on EU supports for non-...
Agricultural consultant, Mike Brady.

Mike Brady: In my experience, there are three types of poor farm businesses...
Switch: Pippa Hackett on the family farm which was converted to organic eight years ago. Along with her husband Noel, the Green Party agriculture spokesperson farms 200ac in Geashill, Co Offaly

'Origin Green is painting a false image to the world and it will come back to...
Workers milk cows using milking machines at Baladna farm in the city of Al-Khor, north of Doha, Qatar May 21, 2019. Picture taken May 21, 2019. REUTERS/Naseem Zeitoon

Qatar is fighting its boycott with an army of cows