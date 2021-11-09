Farming

342ac Westmeath farm with tillage, grass, sand and gravel for €4.5ml

Killucan farm has potential on a range of fronts

The land is bounded in part by the western railway line and by the Royal Canal Link road and has plenty of road frontage

The quarry is currently operated under licence by a sand and gravel distributor. This licence is about to expire.

Aside from the quarry the lands at Annascannon are mainly in grass

The farm has about 20ac in tillage

Jim O'Brien

One of the larger farms to come on the market this year is a 342ac holding at Annascannon, Killucan in Co Westmeath.

The grass and tillage holding with substantial sand and gravel deposits is guided for auction at €4.5m or €13,500/ac.

The sale is handled by Padraic Murtagh of James L Murtagh and joint agent Thomas Potterton.

Located 6km from Kinnegad and 3km from Killucan, the farm includes a quarry, established in the 1950s and currently operated under licence by a sand and gravel distributor. This licence is about to expire.

The farm is bounded on one side by the Royal Canal link road and in part by the western railway line. It has frontage on to the Killucan to Kinnegad road, with further frontage onto a secondary road.

The property comes to auction in one or more lots with the main portion extending to 212ac, including the quarry.

Made up of prime agricultural lands, mainly in permanent pasture, the 212ac has 20ac in tillage.

There may be planning potential.

Laid out in seven divisions with no waste, the holding is accessed from an impressive entrance. A concrete and tarmacadam central roadway services most of the divisions.

The farm is neatly fenced by white thorn boundary hedging, while a variety of native trees are dotted throughout the property.

The second lot, made up of 75.2ac, is separated from the first lot by the canal. In permanent pasture, suitable for any farming enterprise, it is laid out in four large divisions. It has excellent road frontage onto the canal link road.

A 54.3ac parcel bounded by the western railway line makes up the last lot. Laid out in neat divisions of permanent pasture and serviced by a cattle pen, the lands have dual road frontage onto the Killucan to Kinnegad road and onto a secondary road leading to Raharney.

This portion is fundamentally sound but could do with some drainage and reseeding.

The final lot is the entire 342ac. Mr Murtagh describes the sale as a unique opportunity to buy the very best of agricultural lands with valuable sand and gravel deposits.

A geophysical survey and a legal pack are available on request from the solicitors with carriage of sale.

The property will be sold by public auction at a date to be advised.

